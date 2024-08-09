Pundit Don Goodman believes Ipswich Town would be a good move for Blackburn Rovers attacker Sammie Szmodics as speculation about his future continues.

Szmodics enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season for Rovers as he topped the Championship scoring charts, and his goals played a crucial role in keeping Rovers in the division.

Sammie Szmodics' Blackburn Rovers Stats 2023-24 (according to Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 44 27 4 FA Cup 3 6 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0 Total 48 33 4

Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town latest

The 28-year-old's performances have not gone unnoticed, and newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town have reportedly had two bids rejected for him this summer, the latest of which was worth £8 million plus a further £2 million.

It was claimed last month that Blackburn are demanding £20 million for Szmodics, so the Tractor Boys will need to increase their offer significantly if they are to land his signature, but the two clubs remain in talks over a potential deal.

Rovers manager John Eustace said he is frustrated by the ongoing speculation over Szmodics' future, and he admitted he is surprised the situation has not been resolved yet.

"It's very important that we get this sorted with Sammie, one way or the other," Eustace told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"We want him to stay at the football club, he's a terrific player. He's one of the best players in the Championship and if we can keep him, it'll be fantastic.

"It's important that we sort his future out as quickly as we can because it's not fair on the lad and it's not fair on the club.

"I'm surprised that nothing has been done. It is a bit frustrating but we have to get it sorted one way or the other."

Don Goodman: Ipswich Town would be the perfect move for Sammie Szmodics

Current Sky Sports analyst Goodman believes that Szmodics will be keen to leave Ewood Park this summer in order to prove himself in the Premier League, and thinks the opportunity to work under Kieran McKenna at Ipswich would be ideal for the forward.

"Yeah, it's a fascinating one with Sammie Szmodics, he's one of those players who had the season of a lifetime and he now needs to follow it up," Goodman said whilst speaking to FLW via Grosvenor Sport.

"Chuba Akpom was the same in 2022/2023. You never saw him scoring 28 Championship goals. Obviously, he then got his move to Ajax where I read that he's scored 15 goals in 38 games. So it's not bad, but obviously Ajax didn't have the season that they would have wanted.

"Ipswich would seem a good move for Sam Szmodics because again, just like Jack Clarke, he'd be working under a really talented, excellent coach and somebody who could, even though he’s 28-years-old, could get a bit more out of him.

"So it would be a win-win. He would be desperate to prove that he's capable of playing in the Premier League."

Sammie Szmodics' Blackburn Rovers exit seems inevitable

It is difficult to disagree with Goodman that Ipswich would be a good move for Szmodics.

The Tractor Boys have signed a number of players who starred in the EFL last season, including the likes of Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap, so Szmodics would fit perfectly into their squad, and as Goodman says, he would likely develop further under the expert guidance of a manager like McKenna.

It remains to be seen whether Szmodics will be able to maintain his form this season, but he will be keen to take the opportunity to play in the Premier League, and while Blackburn will not want to lose him, the income from his sale could be incredibly useful given their current financial predicament.

It seems highly unlikely that Rovers will receive £20 million for a 28-year-old, and with Eustace becoming increasingly frustrated at the situation, the club may need to lower their valuation and allow Szmodics to make the move to Portman Road.