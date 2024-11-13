Don Goodman has issued a warning to Paul Warne and Derby County ahead of their upcoming games after the November international break.

The Rams are back in the Championship for the first time since 2022, having spent two seasons down in League One.

A second place finish in the third tier saw them make a quick return to the second division, where their goal will be to re-establish themselves at this level.

While their longer-term goal may be promotion to the Premier League, avoiding relegation to League One this year will be their immediate aim.

And upcoming fixtures against Preston North End, Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday after the November international break could prove pivotal for achieving that objective.

Don Goodman issues Derby warning

Goodman has praised the work Warne has done, in particular the way he’s managed to integrate new signings into the squad.

He believes this is a chance for him to show he’s a Championship-level manager, indicating their next three games will be huge in building a gap to the relegation zone.

“I covered their opening game of the season and they were well-beaten by Blackburn Rovers,” said Goodman via Gambling Zone.

“Paul Warne had said afterwards that his side wasn't 'Championship-ready' before completing their business.

“If you look at their transfer activity, it's been really good.

“Six new players started against Plymouth at the weekend which is half a team.

“Having been relegated on a couple of occasions at Rotherham, Paul Warne would acknowledge that this opportunity with Derby County is his best chance to establish himself as a Championship manager.

“After 15 games this season, I think he's done a brilliant job to make them competitive.

“Although they're in 12th, Derby are only four points above the relegation zone, however.

“He'll know that they cannot afford to lose focus and rest on their laurels.

“The next three games against Preston, Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday are massive.

“If they can pick six points up from those matches, then they'll be sitting reasonably pretty.

“I think Paul Warne has done an excellent job as it's never easy after being promoted to the Championship, unless you are Ipswich!”

Derby County league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 6th) Team P GD Pts 12 Derby County 15 0 19 13 Stoke City 15 -1 19 14 Norwich City 15 +1 18 15 Sheffield Wednesday 15 -8 18 16 Oxford United 15 -1 17 17 Coventry City 15 -1 16

Derby are currently 12th in the Championship table after 15 games, leaving them just six points adrift of the play-off places.

However, the gap to 22nd place Cardiff City is just four points, highlighting how tight it still is in the second division.

Derby have won five of their 15 fixtures, earning 19 points from a possible 45, and they are the highest place team of the three that came up from League One for this season.

Derby have done well but it’s still early days

Derby have performed well, and are so far outside of the picture when it comes to the relegation battle.

But Goodman is right to point out the next three games, as they are all against teams of a similar level to where the Rams want to be.

If they can earn at least six points from nine, then the gap to the bottom three should be looking pretty healthy as we approach the halfway point.

But one poor run of form is all it takes to get dragged down into the bottom three at this stage of the campaign, so it’s still too soon to be thinking that they might be safe even with two wins from their next three.