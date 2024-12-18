Don Goodman has predicted that Luton Town will come out on top this weekend in their clash against Derby County.

The Hatters have endured an underwhelming start to life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Rob Edwards’ side suffered a 2-0 loss away to Blackburn Rovers last time out, with Liam Walsh’s sending off only making matters worse.

Meanwhile, Derby are back in the second tier after gaining promotion from League One, and come into their visit to Kenilworth Road off the back of a 4-0 home win over Portsmouth.

Don Goodman issues Luton Town v Derby County prediction

Goodman has claimed that he would definitely expect Derby to earn a positive result if this meeting was in Pride Park due to their contrasting home and away form.

However, he believes that Luton will have enough to edge their Friday night clash, citing the Rams’ own poor away form as a potentially decisive factor.

“Luton have lost their last six away games which I just couldn't believe,” said Goodman, via CoinPoker.

“It's remarkable for a team that found themselves in the Premier League just last season.

“But the Hatters have lost just one of their last nine games at Kenilworth Road, in a match they were probably unfortunate to lose against Sunderland.

“If this game was at Pride Park, it would be a lot easier to dissect.

“It would probably be a no-brainer given Derby's form at Pride Park.

“The Rams have just won one away game so far which tempts me to side with Luton.”

Luton Town and Derby County league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of December 18th) Team P GD Pts 14 Derby County 21 0 24 15 Coventry City 21 -3 24 16 Preston North End 21 -6 23 17 Stoke City 21 -5 22 18 QPR 21 -6 22 19 Luton Town 21 -14 22

Luton are behind Derby in the table going into their meeting on Friday night, with only two points separating the sides.

The Hatters could move out of 19th with a win, potentially even supplanting Paul Warne’s side from their 14th place spot.

The two sides will meet at Kenilworth Road in an 8pm kick-off.

Rob Edwards can’t afford many more defeats

Luton’s home form this season hasn’t been so bad, with the team winning five of their 11 games, drawing three and losing the other three.

But another defeat on Friday night would be catastrophic for the atmosphere surrounding the club.

Edwards went into the campaign in a very secure position, but the further they slide down the table the less safe he will feel.

Friday could prove a huge evening for his time at the club, as a win could really help their league position as we approach the halfway mark in the season.