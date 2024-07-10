Highlights Wayne Rooney faces a make-or-break moment at Plymouth Argyle after tough managerial stints at Birmingham and Derby County.

Pundit Don Goodman defends Rooney's past struggles, pointing to tough fixtures and inexperienced ownership as contributing factors.

Rooney's success at Plymouth may hinge on retaining star winger Morgan Whittaker, with his performance crucial to the team's future.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes that Wayne Rooney's appointment as Plymouth Argyle head coach represents a 'make-or-break' juncture in the 38-year-old's managerial career.

Rooney initially took the reins at Derby County following his retirement and contended with much adversity at Pride Park, earning plaudits for his ability to galvanise a young, inexperienced group of players as the Rams faced an insurmountable 21-point deduction from the EFL after entering administration.

He then tried his luck Stateside with former club DC United, spending just over a year in Washington before returning to English shores with Birmingham City last October. His arrival at St Andrew's was naturally met with a chilly welcome, though, with Rooney being brought in to replace John Eustace - who had taken Blues all the way to the top-six at the time of his controversial sacking.

It would be difficult to define Rooney's brief time in the West Midlands as anything other than a disaster for all parties, but Plymouth Argyle, who narrowly secured Championship survival at Birmingham's expense in 2023/24, have decided to take a significant leap of faith and name him as their new head coach ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Don Goodman issues Wayne Rooney/Plymouth Argyle verdict

Despite the critique that headed Rooney's way from all quarters following his unsuccessful 15-game tenure in the Birmingham dugout, Goodman counters that the ex-England star was dealt a hard hand - although he remains in little doubt that Home Park is very much the last-chance saloon for their new boss.

Goodman explained: "I've said many times that I do not blame Wayne Rooney for what happened and the failings at Birmingham City.

Wayne Rooney's record at Birmingham City Matches 15 Wins 2 Draws 4 Losses 9 Win percentage 13% PPG (points per game) 0.7

"The buck stops with what was possibly an overly enthusiastic new ownership group, who appointed him with good intentions.

"Ultimately, Birmingham got 50 points, which is usually enough to survive. But the big thing for me was the nature of the fixtures Birmingham faced when Wayne Rooney was appointed. I remember thinking 'Oh my goodness, the next five or six fixtures are against teams in good form.' The timing of the appointment was not great.

"Of course, they lost most of them and drew against Ipswich after being 2-0 up with about 10 minutes to go. He failed to connect with the fans after those first few games and it proved to be a tough gig from thereon.

"You could argue, yes, he is fortunate to get the job, but this is Wayne Rooney and the Plymouth Argyle hierarchy may have delved deeper, like taking those opening fixtures into consideration, giving him a bit of leeway.

"Like his former teammate Michael Carrick learning lessons at Middlesbrough, Wayne Rooney will be doing the same. He's gone on record to say he tried to change too much, too soon at Birmingham. He will have learned from that. We know he wants to play a possession-based, front-foot style as it's the way he was as a player.

"But there's one thing for sure, this needs to go well for him. If it doesn't go well for Wayne at Plymouth, then it's hard to see where he goes in management."

Wayne Rooney must prove his critics wrong at Plymouth Argyle

Goodman raises a fair discussion regarding the baptism of fire that Blues' daunting fixture schedule imposed on Rooney, but the bottom line is that he's failed to improve either of the last two sides he's managed, which is a real blot on his record.

At 38, you'd like to argue that Rooney still has time on his side, although managers typically don't tend to have a long shelf life and it feels as though his is certainly close to expiration if he doesn't make good of Plymouth's somewhat-surprising show of faith and silence his doubters.

Plymouth have started the summer transfer window quickly by bringing in Nathanael Ogbeta, Darko Gyabi, Muhamed Tijani and Ibrahim Cissoko, but the real call of duty will be keeping hold of in-demand winger Morgan Whittaker. Rooney has already voiced his verdict on Whittaker, who he played alongside at Derby and is seemingly willing to play hardball this summer as the suitors inevitably circle.

Whittaker scored no less than 19 goals last term while supplying a further eight assists last term, which marked a direct contribution to 45% of Plymouth's goals as they stayed up by just one point on the final day. There are plenty of variables at play, but the immediate future of the 23-year-old could just dictate how Rooney's time at Plymouth pans out.

For his sake, it simply must be a success.