Don Goodman issues pessimistic verdict on QPR amid promotion push

Commentator Don Goodman believes Queens Park Rangers will need to be much better than they were against Blackburn Rovers if they are to improve their fortunes – and pointed towards their upcoming fixture list as a reason to be pessimistic as he spoke on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

Reda Khadra’s 77th strike on Saturday afternoon proved to be the difference between the two sides, with the R’s failing to build on their victory against Blackpool as they have now gone winless in five of their previous six league matches.

Previously looking favourites to secure a spot in the play-off zone, even threatening to challenge the likes of Fulham and AFC Bournemouth for an automatic promotion spot, their top-six status is now hanging by a thread.

Seventh-placed side Sheffield United are only three points behind the west London outfit at this stage and have a game in hand over Mark Warburton’s men, with Luton Town also in the same situation but just two points behind them as the table currently stands.

If the Blades and Hatters can capitalise on their respective games in hand, this would damage QPR’s prospects of securing a spot in the promotion mix at the end of this term, with many other teams outside the play-off zone including Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Coventry City still fighting tooth and nail to displace them.

With Luton and Forest upcoming opponents this month, pundit Goodman isn’t exactly confident about them at this moment in time.

He said on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast (12:09): “The slight worry is that away form.

“That’s four games in a row now away from home and you also look at the fixtures. We spoke about the fixture computer looking favourable at Blackburn’s run in.

“Queens Park Rangers have got to go to Luton, Nottingham Forest, they play Fulham at home, they’ve got Sheffield United, Preston, Huddersfield.

“That’s their next run of games after they’ve played Cardiff City at home so that is a tough run and they are going to have to be much, much better than they were at the weekend.”

The Verdict:

Considering the strength of other teams, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see the R’s knocked out of the top six – because the Blades, Boro and Forest have all been exceptional under their current managers.

The trio may not have managed to get off to the best start to their respective seasons – but they have arguably hit the accelerator at the right time and the momentum is now in their favour to clinch a top-six spot.

They have nothing to lose at this stage with none of them in the play-off zone, so they will be playing an attacking game as they look to overcome the R’s and Blackburn, with the latter arguably in a similar position to Warburton’s side.

It would be a shame to see both drop out before the end of this term – because the duo have been very strong competitors for the majority of this term and deserve to be where they are currently.

But it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. And unless they can get themselves back on track, the R’s hard work throughout 2021/22 will have been for nothing.

Their stability off the pitch is something they can be proud of though – and something that may pay dividends in this play-off race.