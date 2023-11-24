Highlights Notts County are favored to win their clash with AFC Wimbledon based on their recent victory and Wimbledon's poor home record.

Notts County's confidence from last season has carried over, making them a strong contender for promotion.

The competition in League Two is tight, but there is a good chance for Notts County to earn promotion back to League One.

Don Goodman has issued a scoreline prediction for Notts County’s clash this weekend with AFC Wimbledon.

The battle for promotion from League Two is proving fiercely competitive this season, with several clubs all vying for a place inside the top three.

Wimbledon are currently 10th in the table, but are only eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places and four behind the play-off spots..

Meanwhile, the Magpies are third and only inside the top three by virtue of their superior goal difference.

Luke Williams’ side won their last fixture, which ended a run of two defeats in a row.

The gap to second place Mansfield Town is now two points, with the likes of Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra and Barrow also in the mix for automatic promotion.

How will Notts County fare against AFC Wimbledon?

Goodman believes that the victory over Bradford City last time out will give Williams’ team the confidence they need to secure all three points this weekend.

He has also pointed towards Wimbledon’s poor home record this campaign as another reason why he has picked Notts County as the favourites for Saturday’s clash.

“AFC Wimbledon are just outside the play-offs,” said Goodman via OLBG.

“I don't know where they're expected to finish, but I'd imagine it's where they currently are.

“Notts County have taken the confidence they gathered from last season into this one.

“On the back of the Bradford win, I'd say I fancy Notts County.

“Wimbledon's home record is one of the worst, and that's why I’ve gone for Notts Country to win 2-1.”

Watch EFL Live This Week

County earned promotion from the National League last year and are now seeking back-to-back promotions to earn their place back in League One.

Notts County last competed in the third tier of English football in 2015, so will be hoping to end their nine year absence in 2024.

Wimbledon narrowly avoided relegation to the National League last year in their first campaign back down in the fourth tier.

The club finished just five points clear of safety, so will be aiming to be far more competitive this season.

Saturday’s clash is a big opportunity for Wimbledon to make their mark in the promotion race and close the gap to the top three.

Notts County could drop as low as sixth if they suffer defeat and results elsewhere don’t go in their favour.

That means there is a lot at stake for both teams as clubs prepare for the busy December schedule ahead.

Can Notts County earn promotion this season?

Competition at the top of League Two is really exciting and unpredictable at the moment.

While Stockport County are starting to run away with things in top spot, the chasing pack just behind them are all still quite close.

However, with three other places to fight for, there is every chance that Notts County can earn a place back in League One for next year.

Williams’ side has proven their consistency in the previous campaign as they earned an impressive 108 points on their way to promotion, and they have made a seamless transition to life back in League Two, so everything is to play for.