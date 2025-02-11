Battles rage on at both ends of the League One table.

With the January transfer window over, third tier clubs are now limited in the ways they can strengthen their hand as we head into the latter months of the 2024/25 campaign.

But there is still a huge amount of football to be played and, speaking to OLBG, Sky Sports EFL pundit Don Goodman has issued his verdict on the latest big League One topics...

Birmingham City will break the League One record

Are we underrating how impressive of a job Chris Davies has done at Birmingham City? Is he a better manager than perhaps he’s credited for?

Goodman said: "It's a shame for Chris Davies that, due to the squad Birmingham City have got, he doesn't get the credit he deserves. You can't get away from the fact that he's doing exactly what he's supposed to be doing.

"For me, I believe Birmingham City are trying to replicate what Ipswich Town have done by creating a Championship-ready squad in League One. If they were promoted this instant I think, without a doubt, that they would survive. I don't think anybody will be able to do what Ipswich did again but I don't see why Birmingham City wouldn't finish in the top half.

"At the moment, however, it's about getting over the line. Chris Davies is doing a very good job and Birmingham City will win the league. I have previously gone on record to say I think they will break League One records and they need 40 points from 19 games to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers' 103-point record. You know what, I think they'll do it.

"We'll learn a lot more about Chris Davies in the Championship next season, as we did with Kieran McKenna, who proved to be the real deal. It wouldn't be a surprise if we are saying similar things about Chris Davies next year."

Wrexham are not out of the promotion race

Are Wrexham's automatic promotion hopes fading away?

Goodman said: "Wrexham are definitely not out of it at all. Wycombe have to play eight games against teams from the top nine, which won't be easy. To add a bit more context, they haven't lost a single game against anybody from the bottom half this season but have only managed to beat five teams from the top half.

"It's all to play for. But Wrexham's Achilles heal is their away form against top-half teams, having not won any of their seven matches on the road against those sides.

"I don't think you can rule Stockport out as they've won five in a row, recorded an impressive win against Leyton Orient and are in a good place. It could be a three-horse race.

"I really thought Huddersfield Town would be the team to kick on but they've lost the last three games and it looks like the wheels are coming off. I'm surprised as they've signed two brilliant League One strikers in Dion Charles and Joe Taylor. The defeat against Northampton Town will be a sore one.

"Huddersfield do have to play some of the teams towards the bottom end of the table but we're at a stage of the season where momentum is so important and I'd back Stockport over Huddersfield. It could become a four-horse race for one spot, though."

Thoughts on the signings of Jay Rodriguez and Sam Smith at Wrexham?

"Sam Smith's departure is very tough for Reading," added Goodman. "He'll be earning a lot more money at Wrexham than at Reading, which is still a club in turmoil and a club which doesn't know the direction it's going in. My heart goes out to the Reading fans.

"He's had four prolific years in League One and I'd suggest he's a good signing for Wrexham, who will only enhance what Phil Parkinson's side have to offer.

"Wrexham were quite reserved in their summer spending you'd imagine Jay Rodriguez will be licking his lips at the prospect of playing in League One. He's never played in League One before but if they manage him properly to the point he remains fresh, he will be a difference-maker and find it easy to play at this level.

"You're looking for difference makers and that's what Wrexham have in abundance."

Bradford City are fourth - how impressed have you been with their rise - especially doing it without Andy Cook?

Goodman said: "Bradford City need to be challenging at the top of League Two and if they get to League One, you'd like to think they could possibly challenge at the top of that division like Wrexham, too. Winning four in a row in any division can change a team's complexion as we saw with Coventry City and we have seen the same with Bradford City.

"The AFC Wimbledon defeat was tough to take but hopefully their Vertu Trophy win against Rotherham United will give them the confidence to kick on.

"The only problem Bradford have is that all of the teams above them are on good form. It's going to be a battle and it will go down to the wire.

"If City don't finish in the top three, they've got to make sure they're in the top seven as minimum. But it won't be easy."

MK Dons need to go on a winning run to save their season

How surprised are you to see MK Dons in 11th?

"I'm very surprised at the way MK Dons have capitulated," said Goodman. "I thought they were a shoo-in to make the top seven and they were one of my favourites to make the top three after they went on a run of six wins in a row.

"In order for MK Dons to crack it, they're going to need to go on a winning run like Bradford City did, I'm talking about five or six wins in a row, which they've proved to be capable of doing.

"But there's only 17 games left, so they'll need to start winning soon. I am shocked at the fact they have fallen away."