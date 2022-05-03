Don Goodman issues honest verdict on the current situation at QPR ahead of Mark Warburton’s exit

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that he believes whoever succeeds Mark Warburton at Queens Park Rangers will have a big rebuilding job in his hands due to the fact that there are a host of players who are set to be out of contract this summer.

Charlie Austin, Yoann Barbet, Dominic Ball, Albert Adomah, Lee Wallace, David Marshall and Keiren Westwood will all become free-agents in June if they are not offered fresh terms by the R’s.

Meanwhile, the club have yet to make a decision regarding whether to trigger the one-year option included in Moses Odubajo and Charlie Owens’ respective contracts.

QPR will also have to wave goodbye to Andre Gray, Sam McCallum, Jeff Hendrick and Dion Sanderson when their current loan deals reach a conclusion.

The R’s confirmed last week that Warburton will be leaving the club at the end of the season following the completion of his contract.

With QPR no longer in contention for a place in the play-offs, Warburton will take charge of his final game when his side face Swansea City on Saturday in the Championship.

Ahead of this fixture, Goodman has offered an assessment on the current situation that the R’s find themselves in.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “They’ve got a whole host of players out of contract as well, important players out of contract.

“So it’s another massive job for somebody in terms of a rebuilding job and sometimes rebuilding jobs go well, and other times they don’t.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the transfer window opens next month, QPR will need to act relatively quickly when it comes to the search for a new manager.

Milton Keynes Dons boss Liam Manning has recently been touted as a potential replacement for Warburton but he is currently set to oversee his side’s push for promotion in the League One play-offs.

With so many players set to become free-agents, QPR’s squad may look completely different when the 2022/23 campaign starts.

By nailing their transfer recruitment and keeping some of their best players at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, the R’s could potentially move forward as a club if they appoint the right manager.