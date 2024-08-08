Highlights League Two set for exciting season with opportunities for new teams to shine.

Doncaster Rovers favoured to win, but facing serious competition in competitive league.

Teams like MK Dons, Port Vale, Carlisle and Bradford City expected to challenge for the top spot.

League Two is often overlooked given the focus on the Championship and League One but once the fourth tier looks mouthwatering set up for the new season.

With Wrexham, Stockport County and Mansfield Town all gone, it does feel as though there is an opportunity for someone to grab the division by the scruff of the neck.

It remains to be seen exactly who that will be but EFL pundit and Sky Sports analyst Don Goodman has run the rule over the division to provide his thoughts on how the race at the top of the table may look.

Speaking via Grosvenor Sport, Goodman has delivered his prediction for the upcoming campaign.

Doncaster Rovers favourites but they will face serious competition

He's backing Doncaster Rovers – led by Grant McCann – to get the job done but admits they face some serious competition.

Goodman said: “League Two has become really competitive in recent years when you think of clubs coming up from the National League. You had the likes of Wrexham and Stockport and now Chesterfield who spent big to get themselves up and I don't think there's a massive gap now between League 2 and the National League, so it is very, very competitive.

“I would say that Doncaster, with the way they finished last season, would be my tip to win it. I think they'll be able to get over the disappointment of losing to Crewe in the play-off semi-finals.

“I think MK Dons will expect to challenge after enjoying a full pre-season under Mike Williamson completing some excellent recruitment. I expect them to be right up there.

“Port Vale have been busy as well. George Byers has been recruited. Jaden Stockley, I think, is going to rip that league up, honestly. Darren Moore's teams get the ball out wide and put crosses in which is perfect for Jayden Stockley. They have also brought in Ronan Curtis and Alex Mighten, so I expect them, with Darren Moore's experience, to be good and strong.

“I hope Carlisle will be up there under Paul Simpson, it's a league he knows well. They have new and ambitious owners. They have a new training ground and they brought Charlie Wyke back, which is incredible. So I'm optimistic for them,

“Bradford City, is a huge club at League Two level. It's got stuck there, unfortunately, and they've been there way, way too long. It's really important they start to make their way back up, climbing back up the pyramid. They finished last season with five wins in a row. and I think that's given a feel-good factor going into this season.

“So, if they can get off to a good start, I do see Bradford City definitely challenging at the top end of League Two.”