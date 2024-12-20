Bristol Rovers take on Wrexham in League One at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday, and pundit Don Goodman is backing the Red Dragons to come away with a result.

Lee Cattermole and David Horseman will be in caretaker charge of Bristol Rovers for the first time this weekend after the sacking of Matt Taylor on Monday.

The Gas suffered their third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-0 at Birmingham City on Saturday, prompting the board to part company with Taylor, and the 42-year-old departs after winning just 19 of his 57 games in charge, drawing seven and losing 31.

Many supporters had called for Rovers to make a change in recent weeks as the club slid towards the relegation zone, and they currently sit 20th in the table, just two points clear of the bottom four.

League One table (as it stands 18th December) Team P GD Pts 3 Wrexham 20 17 41 20 Bristol Rovers 19 -11 21

In contrast, it has been an excellent few weeks for Wrexham, but their four-game winning run came to an end as they were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by struggling Cambridge United at the SToK Cae Ras on Saturday.

The Red Dragons looked to be heading for victory after goals from James McClean and Steven Fletcher turned the game around following Elias Kachunga's opener for the visitors, but the U's secured a surprise point through Dan Nlundulu's 89th-minute penalty.

Wrexham are third in the table, one point behind second-placed Birmingham City and two points behind leaders Wycombe Wanderers, but they have played at least one game more than both of the sides above them.

Don Goodman's Bristol Rovers v Wrexham prediction

Speaking via CoinPoker, Goodman admitted it was difficult to see Bristol Rovers getting a result against Wrexham due to their poor recent form and goalscoring problems, and he backed Phil Parkinson's side to pick up all three points.

"Bristol Rovers have won just one of seven matches, scoring just two goals in that seven and failing to hit the back of the net in five. That's the reason they have sacked Matt Taylor. Against teams in the top 10, Rovers have played eight, losing seven and drawing once. I can't make a case for them," Goodman said.

"Wrexham are having a great season. They've won four out of their last five games, keeping four clean sheets and it's their game to lose."

Related Bristol Rovers considering ex-West Ham coach for managerial vacancy Former West Ham coach Kevin Nolan is reportedly in the frame to replace Matt Taylor at Bristol Rovers.

Wrexham must be wary of potential Bristol Rovers reaction

It is difficult to disagree with Goodman that Wrexham come into Saturday's game as strong favourites, but the Bristol Rovers squad will no doubt be keen to produce a reaction after Taylor's sacking.

However, the Gas have struggled against the top sides in League One this term, and they have scored just four goals in their last nine games, so it is hard to see them being able to break down a Red Dragons defence that has only conceded 13 goals all season.

After dropping out of the automatic promotion places last weekend, Wrexham will be determined not to lose any further ground on Wycombe and Birmingham, so you expect them to pick up a victory at the Memorial Stadium.