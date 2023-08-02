Highlights Boro will be in contention for the Championship title next season, but their squad may need further strengthening, especially in the forward areas.

Boro enjoyed an excellent second half of the campaign under Michael Carrick last season, but they were beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

Carrick's side are widely expected to challenge towards the top of the division again in the upcoming campaign and the 42-year-old has been active in the market this summer, bringing in Alex Gilbert, Rav van den Berg, Tom Glover, Morgan Rogers, Sammy Silvera, Seny Dieng and Jamie Jones.

Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall and Joe Lumley are among those who have departed the club, while Carrick will be without influential loanees Zack Steffen, Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer.

Boro get their season underway when they host Millwall at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

What did Don Goodman say about Middlesbrough?

Goodman believes that the three sides who have been relegated from the Premier League, Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City, will all be in contention for the title, but he thinks that Boro will be champions next season, pointing towards the more settled nature of their squad compared to those who have come down.

"You have to throw the three relegated clubs into the mix because they do have this advantage over the rest with the parachute payments," Goodman told OLBG.

"Some of the players they can keep at the clubs as well, having that Premier League sprinkling of quality which can make a real difference in the Championship as we've seen before.

"You can't genuinely rule any of them out, but if you're looking for a club that had the consistency, but it probably came too late then you're looking at Middlesbrough.

"Michael Carrick has made a lot of new signings, they got their business done early and he's had the entire pre-season with most of those players.

"They would be my very cautious pick to go all the way, only more so because I feel like I know what to expect from them compared to the other teams."

Will Middlesbrough win the Championship title next season?

Boro will certainly be among the promotion candidates in the upcoming campaign.

They were outstanding at times under Carrick last term and at one point it looked like they were serious automatic promotion contenders, so in a full season under Carrick, it is possible they could challenge for the title.

However, there would be question marks over whether Boro's squad is currently strong enough to push for the top two and they need to bring in more new additions before the closure of the transfer window, particularly in the forward areas.

Carrick has suggested that Morgan Rogers, who has primarily played as a winger throughout his career, will begin the season as a striker and while the 21-year-old is talented, it is not his natural role and he is unlikely to be the prolific goalscorer to fire Boro to promotion.

A return for Archer is unlikely after Aston Villa manager Unai Emery revealed he is part of is plans at Villa Park, while there is uncertainty over the future of last season's top scorer Chuba Akpom.

If Boro can strengthen their front line over the next month, then they could compete for the title.