Don Goodman believes Portsmouth need to temper their expectations ahead of their upcoming Championship campaign.

Pompey won the 23/24 League One title at a canter last season, and will be looking for a strong campaign after getting themselves back in the second tier after 12 years away.

The Fratton Park outfit are following in the footsteps of Ipswich Town, who earned promotion to the Championship in the 22/23 season, before going straight up to the Premier League just 12 months later.

But Goodman believes John Mousinho’s side will need to be realistic about their chances of emulating that in the season to come, with the Tractor Boys’ success rarely to be seen again.

Don Goodman heaps praise on Kieran McKenna after Ipswich Town ‘incredible achievement’

Ipswich were a force to be reckoned with in the previous campaign, as McKenna had his side flying forward at any opportunity, and reaping the rewards in the final third as a result.

No other side scored more than the Suffolk side’s 92 league goals in the second tier last season, as they finished in second-spot to earn themselves automatic promotion to the top flight in an astonishing campaign.

Championship most goals scored 23/24 (Footystats) Club Goals scored Goals/game Ipswich Town 92 2.00 Southampton* 91 1.86 Leicester City 89 1.93 Leeds United * 85 1.73 Norwich City* 79 1.65 Middlesbrough 71 1.54 West Bromwich Albion * 71 1.48 *including play-offs

But as good as Pompey proved to be in winning the League One title last year, Goodman isn’t preparing himself for another success story this time around.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man said: "They can't do an Ipswich (win back-to-back promotions), no.

"What Ipswich did was a minor miracle and it is not lost on me that Kieran McKenna's fellow managers voted him as manager of the year, not Pep Guardiola or anybody from the Premier League because it was recognised as such an incredible achievement.

"I see Portsmouth as a decent team but Ipswich came up stronger as one of the best League One teams I'd ever seen."

Goodman: “Pompey need to walk before they can run”

Mousinho has added an extra sprinkle of quality into his Pompey side ahead of the Championship campaign, with Oxford United’s star man Josh Murphy making the move to Fratton Park over the summer.

The rapid winger has also been joined by Middlesbrough loanee Sammy Silvera, while Jordan Williams and Jordan Archer join from Barnsley and Queens Park Rangers respectively.

Reuben Swann also joins from non-league outfit AFC Sudbury, and while Goodman believes they have plenty about them to compete at the level, he knows the south coast club won’t be overthinking their goals for the season to come.

He continued: "John Mousinho [pictured] is realistic enough to accept that anything within the middle of the table would represent an excellent season for Portsmouth and they can then build on that.

"They're a great club with a huge fanbase and historic ground. All of the ingredients are there for them to build, but John Mousinho I’m sure knows that Pompey need to walk before they can run."

Pompey will have their credentials put through the ultimate test as soon as the new season gets underway, as they begin the campaign with a trip to Elland Road to face last season’s beaten play-off finalists Leeds United.

Things don’t get any easier in the weeks to come, with recently relegated Luton Town the first side to visit Fratton Park, before clashes with Middlesbrough and Sunderland before August comes to a close.

September doesn’t get any easier for the Hampshire side, with West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Sheffield United all on the fixture list in the first two months of the season.