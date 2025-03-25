Sheffield Wednesday are reported to have placed current assistant head coach Henrik Pedersen at the top of their list to replace Danny Rohl.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon reporting via Patreon last weekend, as Southampton are understood to be preparing to take advantage of a loophole in Rohl's £4m compensation fee.

The Sun have previously reported that whilst that figure is required to be met by a Premier League club, Saints won't have to pay as much as that when their relegation to the second tier is confirmed.

Pedersen has been working as Rohl's assistant at Sheffield Wednesday since October 2023.

"With the greatest of respect" - Don Goodman fires warning to Sheffield Wednesday over Henrik Pedersen, Danny Rohl replacement plan

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, we asked Sky Sports pundit and former player Don Goodman: 'Sheffield Wednesday will put Henrik Pedersen at the top of their wanted list as their new manager if Rohl leaves. Do you think this could be a good move for the Owls? Keeping their next appointment internal?'

Goodman said: "Appointing a manager is always a huge gamble, isn't it?

"I've played at clubs where sometimes it's worked, and sometimes it hasn't. More often than not, it tends not to be successful, I would say.

Henrik Pedersen's managerial career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Games Wins Draws Defeats Points per game Vendsyssel FF 82 30 21 31 1.35 Stromsgodset 49 13 15 21 1.10 Braunschweig 14 2 5 7 0.79 HB Koge 59 23 15 21 1.42

"When you look at Henrik Pedersen's record as a manager, with the greatest of respect, it doesn't look anything out of the ordinary or anything to get excited about. I think his win percentage is 33.33 per cent, largely in Danish football.

"So, it would just be an enormous loss if Sheffield Wednesday couldn't persuade Danny Rohl to stay. I would say that's their best option."

Pedersen would present as major Wednesday gamble, but learning under Rohl could stand him in good stead for Owls success

It comes with the nature of having an exceptional manager, but replacing Danny Rohl was always going to be an extremely difficult task for Sheffield Wednesday.

The German coach guided the club to Championship safety last season, and has been able to deliver a real play-off push this season, all the while contending with off the pitch matters such as his public communication breakdown with owner Dejphon Chansiri over transfer targets during the winter window.

Pedersen has known Rohl for over a decade, and has coached in Germany as manager of Eintracht Braunschweig and as assistant manager of Union Berlin.

The 47-year-old has also spent time in charge of Danish sides Vendsyssel FF and HB Køge, as well as Norwegian outfit Strømsgodset.

However, should Rohl depart and Pedersen be entrusted with taking charge as his Hillsborough successor, then it would surely have to be considered his biggest challenge of his coaching career so far.

But, having worked under Rohl for some time now, could it be that the Owl's hierarchy believe their best chance of replacing Rohl is to hand the reins over to one of his most trusted advisors?

A fascinating few weeks and summer months ahead appear to be in store in South Yorkshire.