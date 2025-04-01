Jack Rudoni has enjoyed an excellent debut season as a Coventry City player.

The versatile 23-year-old midfielder signed for the Sky Blues in the summer, joining from newly relegated Huddersfield Town for an initial fee reported to have been worth around £3.6-3.8m with add-ons, according to BBC Sport journalist Nick Mashiter.

Jack Rudoni's 24/25 Championship stats as of matchday 39 - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Chances created Shots Avg. match rating 36 6 10 64 63 7.16/10

Capable of operating in an attacking midfield role or as a more traditional central midfielder, and even out on the wing, Rudoni has provided Coventry with a creative livewire, and has gone a long way to filling the void that Callum O'Hare left.

Unfortunately, a dislocated shoulder in early March sidelined him for the majority of last month, but he marked his return to fitness in the defeat to Sheffield United with a late goal, and he now looks set to play a vital role for Frank Lampard as they look to secure a play-off finish.

"I would not imagine" - Don Goodman makes Jack Rudoni, Coventry City transfer claim

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, we asked Sky Sports pundit and former player, Don Goodman: 'Jack Rudoni scored his sixth goal of the season in Coventry's defeat at Sheffield United. Rudoni has scored three in as many games and also has 10 assists - it's early days for him at Coventry, but are the Sky Blues at risk of losing him if they fail to go up in your view?'

Goodman said: "As good as Jack Rudoni has been, and he's been brilliant this season, I would not imagine that a Premier League club would feel that he is ready for that level.

"He's still establishing himself in the Championship at Coventry, having had a go at Huddersfield in a disappointing season last season for Huddersfield, where he scored five goals and got three assists in a struggling team.

"So it wasn't bad. He's been a roaring success at Coventry, but I would imagine that both Jack Rudoni himself and Premier League clubs looking at Jack Rudoni at this moment, would want him to do it for at least another season in the Championship before maybe thinking that he's Premier League ready."

Coventry will surely want to build around Rudoni moving forward

Signing a four-year contract with Coventry upon arriving at the CBS Arena last summer, Rudoni is evidently confident in the long-term vision and project that the football club has.

Given the impact he's had during his first season with Coventry, the midfielder looks set to play a leading role in what appears to be a bright future ahead under Lampard, and given he's still only 23, the importance of playing regular football at this stage of his career can't be overstated enough.

With the prime years of a midfielder typically agreed upon as being between the 25-30 range, the Sky Blues star is still in the relative infancy of his senior career.

As such, he likely won't feel the need to rush into and jump at the very first Premier League opportunity presented to him, should those arrive in the summer.