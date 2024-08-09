Don Goodman has revealed which area of the pitch Plymouth Argyle should focus on for the rest of the transfer window.

Argyle narrowly avoided relegation last time out with no permanent boss at the helm to just about guide them over the line.

Former Birmingham City and Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has come in and taken the reins, but there is still some uncertainty about how things will go, because of his recent record in these positions.

These first few games of the season will really highlight the strong and weak points of this Plymouth side, and they need to make sure they use the remaining time available to make additions, where necessary.

Plymouth need to go for more defenders this summer

Goodman, a former footballer turned pundit, hasn't been wowed by what the Pilgrims have done so far in this summer's market, but he believes that becoming more solid at the back, which would be helped by some signings, would be of huge benefit to them.

Speaking to Football League World via Grosvenor Sport, Goodman said: "I think Plymouth have signed five or so players and I haven't heard of any of them so I really don't know,"

"That's not to say they could be amazing. But the fact that we don't know them means it's hard to try and gauge what kind of an impact they're going to have.

"I've said before, it's about survival. And that's all. Wayne probably knows that it's going to be the last chance for him to have a real crack at managing at this level if it goes badly wrong.

"He'll be desperate to get it right. He's backed himself and as a top player with his mentality, you're always going to back yourself to succeed in anything that you do. That's probably why he took the Birmingham job and stayed in the Derby job when they'd had 21 points deducted. He stuck it out when he could have walked away easily.

"Plymouth is a small club in Championship terms and there’s no doubt it's going to be a bumpy ride for them, but it's about finishing above three others. I think they've got a fighting chance of doing that if I'm honest with you.

"Dan Scarr has gone to Wrexham, hasn't he? So there are areas where they need to improve, but they are always going to find it difficult defensively in terms of keeping clean sheets because of how big the jump is in quality from League One to Championship, just as it is when you go from Championship to Premier League.

"The jump is hardest for defenders because they're up against cleverer, quicker, stronger, better finishers. They're up against better attacking players. So that is always an area that would be my first port of call, whereas I know a lot of clubs look at striking options and midfield options first.

"My stance would be, how can we become solid? If you can get more solid and be hard to score against, then you give yourself a fighting chance. So that would be the first area I'd be focusing on at any club. They conceded 70 goals last season. That was the area where they suffered most.

"Until Steven Schumacher left they were one of the top scorers in the league, they got on the front foot, created chances and scored goals.

"There are a lot of players that are still in the building that were able to do that at this level last season, so if Wayne can come up with a system and a style of football that works for those players, there’s no reason why they can't get the likes of Morgan Whitaker and Ryan Hardie and lads like that scoring again but for me, they need to focus on being solid first."

Wayne Rooney's system should suit Plymouth's best players

One of the big reasons why Rooney struggled at Birmingham was that he was brought into a team, formerly managed by John Eustace, that was built on being tough to beat and tore it apart.

They became much more open at the back, and quickly dropped down the league.

That'll give some Argyle supporters concerns, but, with the Pilgrims, he has players like Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie who can succeed in a more attacking team.

It is, of course, a gamble to bring him in, but the hope will be that the best players in this team will be enhanced by the new boss.