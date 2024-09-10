EFL pundit Don Goodman has had his say on the initial weeks of a League One campaign that promises to live up to lofty expectations.

With a host of clubs confident that they can challenge for promotion to the Championship this term, it already feels like the race at the top of the third tier could be more ferocious than ever in 2024/25.

That's not lost on Goodman, who has shared his thoughts on some of the key League One topics courtesy of Betway.

Huddersfield Town can challenge for promotion under Michael Duff

Huddersfield Town are one of the three sides looking to bounce back up at the first time of asking after last season's relegation from the Championship.

They appointed Michael Duff in the summer to lead their charge and the new boss has made a fairly impressive start – winning three of his first four games to sit seventh in the table.

Goodman believes that the Terriers have got the ideal coach to steer them back to the second tier.

“Huddersfield couldn't have a better man than Michael Duff, it's a perfect fit," he said. "He knows the league very, very well and they've had a brilliant start with three wins on the bounce. He's done very well to mould the group of players into a team.

“I've got Birmingham City to win the league, if they don't they'll have to take a look at themselves in the mirror, but I certainly didn't see Stockport and Wrexham doing so well. I'm not surprised to see them in the upper echelons of the division but to see them both top of the pile is a surprise. I thought the jump would be too big for them. Wrexham's home record is unbelievable. Big up to those two.

“Huddersfield are the ones, alongside the likes of Rotherham, Peterborough, and Bolton that we’d have expected to challenge at the top and they still may despite some of them having a sluggish start.

“They were obviously beaten by Rotherham on Saturday after taking the lead which will be disappointing, but if you'd have offered Michael Duff nine points from four games he would have certainly taken it.”

Birmingham City have Championship-ready players in League One

Birmingham are Goodman's pick for the League One title on the back of an eye-catching summer transfer window.

The biggest deal of all came on deadline day as Blues spent £20 million to sign striker Jay Stansfield from Fulham.

“It's mind-blowing," reflected Goodman. "There's no doubt that there's a Birmingham City tax on that fee. As high as I rate Jay Stansfield, I think it's completely over the top.

“If you're the selling club and someone is prepared to pay crazy money for one of your players, you have to take it. It's a great deal for Fulham but I do think it's a great move for Jay Stansfield.

“He'll score a bucket load of goals in this league and Birmingham should win the title. It's been a solid start for them, made difficult by the fact that they're everybody's cup final.

“Birmingham are only going to get better, too. On Saturday only two players who were at the club last season started, they were Ethan Laird and Krystian Bielik. It's a completely new team. The worry for the rest of the division is how good they'll be once the players get used to playing with each other and once they understand what Chris Davies wants.

“I think they have a similar ambition to what Ipswich had, where they've signed Championship-ready players in League One, allowing them to compete in the Championship once they get there. It's a good ambition and, as long as they're complying with financial regulations, why wouldn't you splash the cash if you can afford?”

Chris Davies' side host League One leaders Wrexham AFC on Monday at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

Both teams will be looking to send a statement to their promotion rivals in a game Goodman suggests will be huge for the EFL's exposure.

“It's the Hollywood derby! There's so much glitz and glamour about it, I'm covering the game for Sky Sports.

“I don't think it's the biggest game in League One history when you've had the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland in the division.

“It brings eyes from around the world to the lower levels of the EFL and even non-league football. The exposure it brings is fantastic. It will be a sell-out and a fantastic atmosphere with two good teams. I'm interested to see who comes out on top."

Too soon to back Wrexham for another promotion

Wrexham are chasing a third consecutive promotion and have made a near-perfect start.

Phil Parkinson's side are top of League One with 13 points from five games but, according to Goodman, it's too soon to back them to go up.

He said: “I thought another promotion was going to be one step too far for Wrexham, initially. But looking at the start they've made and their incredible home form, maybe they could just do it.

“I almost fell over looking at their home form across the last couple of years, they've only lost three games in the league across the last two seasons.

“The only point they dropped was against Bolton, which is still a good result away from home. To beat Peterbrough away from home was impressive, to beat an in-form Reading team was impressive and to go three-nil up against Wycombe on the opening day was impressive.

“I didn't expect them to be where they are now. I thought anywhere in the top-half would be satisfactory for Wrexham. All power to Wrexham, it's been an amazing start to the season. I'm more than willing to hold my hands up and admit they're doing better than I thought they would.

“We'll have a better idea if promotion is possible after another six, seven or eight games.”

Bristol Rovers can challenge for the play-offs in 2024/25

Bristol Rovers will hope to be in the mix this term but Matt Taylor's side have been lacking in consistency.

That is perhaps no surprise given the squad overhaul in the summer but Goodman feels there is plenty for the Gas to be positive about.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's defeat to Barnsley, he said: “Matt Taylor has had a full pre-season and they won at the weekend, now sitting in ninth with seven points from four games, which I think is great.

“When I look at them last season, they conceded 68 goals which is way to many. They only scored 52 goals, too, with 15 teams scoring more than them. Pretty much, Rovers had a problem at both ends of the pitch. Home form was also an issue for them, winning just eight out of 23 games at the Memorial Ground.

“But this season they've won both home games so far and they've kept three clean sheets from five games after bringing in Josh Griffiths from West Bromwich Albion. There does seem to be a lack of creativity, however, so solidity will be important if they're competing in tight games. Before Saturday, they only scored three goals from an low XG of 3.4, so Matt Taylor needs to try and find the balance.

“Bristol Rovers are a huge club and they're craving the opportunity to play Championship football. I don't see a lot wrong at Rovers at the moment.

“It will be difficult for them in League One as there are some big teams and some good teams competing with them. But if Rovers can establish themselves in the top-half, then they're not going to be too far away from the play-offs. It's one step at a time for them.”