Wayne Rooney criticised his Birmingham City players following the team’s 0-0 draw with Rotherham United last weekend.

The Blues boss has won just one of his eight games in charge at St. Andrew’s so far, which has seen the pressure on his position grow among supporters.

He has claimed that the team needs to “grow a pair” as he expressed his anger at the side’s poor run of form.

Don Goodman: "Rooney hasn’t dug any individual players out"

Goodman believes Rooney’s comments could be what the team needed to hear, with many players likely fighting for their future at the club ahead of the January window.

He believes the former England star isn’t feeling any pressure over his position as Birmingham manager.

“Only he knows what internal discussions are going on,” said Goodman.

“I expect he’s confident in his own ability and that he’s going to be supported in January, so I don’t imagine he’ll feel under pressure to lose his job. The pressure will be there because he expects better of his team.

“There are only two games where most observers would have expected Birmingham to win - Sheffield Wednesday, which they did, and against Rotherham.

“Not only did they not beat Rotherham, they didn’t play particularly well. What compounds it is that it was on their own patch.

“That element of frustration came to the surface with what he’d seen. The comment he made afterwards might not be the worst thing he’s ever done.

“Matt Taylor said he’d lost trust in some of his Rotherham players a few weeks ago, and two games later he was gone. I don’t envisage the same thing happening at Birmingham.

“It can be a positive or it can be a negative. If I was a Birmingham player, I’d be thinking, ‘I’m playing for my future now’. This is an ambitious club with ambitious owners.

“Wayne Rooney clearly wants to do very, very well. Even if the owners sack Wayne Rooney and bring in another manager, the ambition for them is clear, so the only way for those players to stay there and be part of those long term plans is to play well.

“Not enough of them are doing that at the moment. The outburst was more in frustration than whether or not he’d be worried about an adverse reaction.

“Players are more fragile now, they’re more sensitive, [but] Rooney hasn’t dug any individual players out, which is important.

"The players have got two choices. The players can have the attitude, ‘I’ll show you, I want to stay in the team, I want to be part of the success story’, or they can be annoyed at him.

“I can’t relate to players being annoyed at the manager and not producing. I played for some managers that I really, really did not get on with, but I had some of the greatest moments of my career on the pitch. It’s about self-motivation.

“Too often managers take the blame for everything, but as a player you have an individual responsibility to look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘have I done everything I can to be the best version of myself?’

“I’m not too sure how many of those Birmingham players, at this moment in time, can look at themselves and say that they have.”

Birmingham City league position

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Birmingham are 15th in the Championship table amid their poor run of form.

Next up for Rooney’s side is a clash with Coventry City on Friday night at the CBS Arena.

A big few weeks ahead for Wayne Rooney

The January transfer window is set to be a busy period for Birmingham as they look to invest in the first team squad.

Rooney has been picked as their man to lead the team forward, and he will surely get a say in who arrives as a result.

The team’s poor form has put pressure on Rooney from the fans.

However, he should have the support of the owner given he handpicked the 37-year-old to manage the club.