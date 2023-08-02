Southampton will be aiming to banish the ghosts of their torrid season in the Premier League last time out with an immediate return to the top-flight under Russell Martin.

The Saints managed just 25 points last season with just six wins, as Ruben Selles, Ralph Hasenhuttl and the enigmatic Nathan Jones failed to keep the club in the Premier League.

But with the majority of their young squad still intact alongside other returning loanees, which have made them somewhat stronger, Martin will have no excuses should he not compete at the top end of the table. And Don Goodman has echoed his thoughts on the scenario, airing the fact that anything other than a play-off finish or higher as 'disappointing'.

What has Don Goodman said about Southampton's upcoming Championship campaign?

Speaking to Football League World via OLBG, the pundit said: "This is a club who have come up with a philosophy of bringing in young players and trying to make them better to sell for a profit.

"That's the model that failed miserably in the Premier League, but it's not to say it can't be successful at this level. There's a lot of variables for Southampton, they've got a new manager in Russell Martin, and I like the way he wants to play football.

"I'm not sure that you can get promoted when you take so many risks defensively though and give away so many silly goals. That's what happened to Swansea City last season, and it was noticeable that when the pressure was off, they improved.

"When they knew they couldn't be relegated and couldn't get a playoff spot, then Swansea started to put a run together. They finished really strong, and everyone starts to take note, but it's completely different when you play with freedom.

"There will be a pressure and an expectation, I like the way Russell Martin wants to play but my opinion on Swansea was they kept the ball for the sake of keeping the ball. I couldn't see why they would take so many risks playing out from the back, so that's the bit that concerns me.

"Like the rest of the relegated clubs, anything less than a top six finish would be viewed as disappointing really."

Why are Southampton favourites to go up?

Despite losing Mislav Orsic, Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu, Southampton haven’t exactly lost any of their big stars as such, just yet.

Most likely, Romeo Lavia is set to depart the club for Liverpool in the coming weeks, but apart from that, the only big name player who is likely to leave seems to be James Ward-Prowse if a club can stump up a fee for his services.

Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi’s releases have saved big money on the wage bill, but with young, exciting talents still in the squad, such as Thierry Small, Shea Charles, Tino Livramento, Carlos Alcaraz, Sekou Mara and Gavin Bazunu - there is serious talent there for Martin to shape his own squad.

Elsewhere, the likes of Will Smallbone, Nathan Tella, Adam Armstrong, Ryan Manning and Che Adams have all had extremely impressive seasons in the Championship before, and they will know exactly how to guide themselves through the league with the fast, attacking football that Martin is set to play at St. Mary’s.

Finally, the experience of Stuart Armstrong, Alex McCarthy and Jan Bednarek could prove vital should they stay at the club, whilst Armel Bella-Kotchap and Kamaldeen Sulemana could be sold in order to add to the dry powder should the club make their immediate return to the top-flight.