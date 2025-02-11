Plymouth Argyle will have renewed hope that they can avoid relegation from the Championship this season following their FA Cup Fourth Round victory over Liverpool on Sunday.

That result made it back-to-back wins under new boss Miron Muslic, who has taken five points from five league games as well as guiding the Pilgrims into the Fifth Round of the FA Cup since his appointment midway through January.

Argyle had gone eleven games without a win prior to the arrival of Muslic, and it seemed inevitable that they were going to suffer relegation back to League One at the end of the season, but with Muslic having produced two wins and two draws from his first six games in charge, there is now a chance they could avoid the drop.

Plymouth Argyle's results under Muslic Competition Opposition Result FA Cup Liverpool (H) 1-0 W Championship West Bromwich Albion (H) 2-1 W Championship Sunderland (A) 2-2 D Championship Burnley (H) 0-5 L Championship Queens Park Rangers (H) 0-1 L Championship Oxford United (H) 1-1 D

The whole club will be able to take huge confidence from the fact that one of those victories came against the side at the top of the Premier League, as the defensive performance they put in to beat Liverpool showed they are capable of staying in games against any opposition.

Don Goodman feels Plymouth must make the most of "great opportunity"

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has discussed the Pilgrims' chances of staying in the second tier under Muslic following their positive result against Liverpool in the FA Cup, via OLBG.

"Plymouth Argyle were hugely unfortunate not to win at Sunderland after putting in a brilliant performance and I think Regis Le Bris conceded that," said Goodman.

"I have talked about how it's important for Stoke City to back up their recent win, but that's what Plymouth did with a great home victory against West Bromwich Albion and an incredible win against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

"In both the Sunderland and West Brom games, Plymouth have come from behind, which shows real character and spirit amongst the squad.

"I had written them off as they've conceded 63 goals this season, which is a bonkers amount. I don't think anybody would have seen this resurgence coming.

"In their next eight games, Plymouth Argyle play Millwall, Blackburn, Luton Town, Cardiff City, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Derby County. It's a great opportunity.

"If they can reproduce recent performances, they are going to win some of those games.

"But it's here and now for Plymouth and if they miss this opportunity, it will be goodbye to the Championship."

Plymouth's January transfer business seems to be paying off

Plymouth brought in several players to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window, and their business seems to have significantly improved the options available to Muslic.

The Pilgrims signed Malachi Boateng, Tymoteusz Puchacz and Nikola Katic on loan, while Michael Baidoo and Maksym Taloverov were brought in on a permanent basis, with the latter arriving for a record fee.

The partnership that Katic and Taloverov have already formed at the heart of Plymouth's defence has been key to their upturn in form, and could provide the defensive foundation needed for the club to stay in the Championship.

Argyle face Millwall at home on Wednesday night, and it is vital that they carry the momentum from their victory against Liverpool into the league, as if they can replicate the performance they produced in the FA Cup consistently between now and the end of the season, there is no reason why they cannot survive in the Championship.