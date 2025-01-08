Don Goodman believes that Emmanuel Lath wouldn't break into the Ipswich Town starting team, so he should remain at Middlesbrough this month before reassessing his options in the summer.

The Boro striker has been linked with a number of clubs this month, with the likes of Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Leicester City and West Ham United all keen on the 26-year-old.

Ipswich have been keen on Latte Lath since the summer, with Boro rejecting a £20million offer from the Tractor Boys towards the end of the transfer window, but they're still keen on bringing him to Portman Road this month.

However, Goodman believes that Latte Lath should snub a move to Suffolk this month, and instead concentrate on trying to win promotion with Boro before reassessing the situation in the summer.

Don Goodman on Ipswich Town's interest in Emmanuel Latte Lath

Sky Sports pundit Goodman believes the impressive form of Liam Delap at Ipswich means that Latte Lath wouldn't feature regularly for the Tractor Boys, and pointed to the example of Gus Hamer at Sheffield United about moving to a Premier League club only to get relegated immediately.

Speaking via Plemjo.com, Goodman said: "Emmanuel Latte Lath wouldn't get a game at Ipswich Town, let's get it right. He's not going to oust Liam Delap, who is flying, so unless he’d be happy playing an impact role from the bench, there would be no benefit in that move.

"Boro frustrate the hell out of me defensively, but Latte Lath must love playing in that team with all the chances they create.

"I'd recommend Emmanuel Latte Lath stays at Middlesbrough, enjoy playing under Michael Carrick and focus on having a strong second-half of the season. He can then re-assess options in the summer if Boro don't go up.

"If it were an option, and he decided to join Ipswich, he’d be risking what happened to Gus Hamer, who joined Sheffield United when they were always going to be fighting relegation from the Premier League. It was a fight they lost, and he’s now back in the Championship, despite being too good for that level, in my opinion, and that is what Emmanuel Latte Lath needs to be mindful of."

Emmanuel Latte Lath should relish the chance to reach the Premier League with Boro

If Latte Lath leaves Boro, there's no guarantee that he would start regularly, as Goodman alluded to, and his best chance of being a Premier League starter could be winning promotion with his current club.

Boro are in the play-off places and Latte Lath is playing well, so there's no reason why he couldn't fire them to the Premier League.

Championship table Position Club P GD Pts 1st Leeds United 26 29 53 2nd Burnley 26 22 52 3rd Sheffield United 26 19 52 4th Sunderland 26 17 50 5th Middlesbrough 26 11 41 6th West Brom 26 11 40

If the Ivorian striker keeps scoring, but his side miss out on promotion, he'd undoubtedly have suitors in the summer, and it may be better to wait until the summer where he's got time to fully weigh up all the options on the table before deciding what to do.

Moving in January is always a risk, particularly when there's no guarantee that he'll hit the ground running at his new club, and he should be looking to make it to the Premier League with Boro.

Goodman is right about Delap's form at Ipswich, and it's difficult to see Latte Lath forcing him out of the squad, so the smart option could be to stay put at the Riverside Stadium for now and see what happens in the summer.