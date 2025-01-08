Don Goodman believes that the Bristol Rovers manager's job will be a "huge challenge" for Inigo Calderon in what is the Spaniard's first role in senior management.

The Gas are struggling in the lower echelons of the League One table and are currently sat one place outside the relegation zone, meaning Calderon has a job on his hands to help steer them away from the bottom four and take them to safety.

League One table Position Club P GD Pts 19th Peterborough United 24 -5 25 20th Bristol Rovers 24 -16 25 21st Crawley Town 23 -19 20 22nd Shrewsbury Town 24 -20 17 23rd Cambridge United 24 -21 17 24th Burton Albion 24 -18 17

It was a left-field appointment by Bristol Rovers, with Calderon previously being Brighton's under-18s manager and the job at the Memorial Stadium will be his first in senior football.

It's a risky move from Rovers, but they'll be praying it pays off and Goodman believes that the time they have on the training pitch before their next League One game will be crucial to Calderon's chances of being a success in the West Country.

The Gas travel to Premier League side Ipswich Town on Sunday in the FA Cup, but their next League One fixture isn't until the 18th of January, when they welcome Barnsley to the Memorial Stadium.

Don Goodman on Inigo Calderon being appointed Bristol Rovers boss

Sky Sports pundit Goodman believes that Brighton legend Calderon has a tough job on his hands at Bristol Rovers, and he's set for a challenging second half of the season.

Speaking via Plemjo.com, Goodman said: "Inigo Calderon has had a stellar career and credit to him, he's taken over a big club in League One, which is really struggling. It's his first senior management role, so it's a huge challenge for him.

"The win over Cambridge United at the weekend was massive after a run of no wins in seven and six defeats in those seven games. It gives them a little bit of breathing space but their next home game against Barnsley will be very tough.

"The best thing for Inigo Calderon is the fact that the Barnsley game isn't until January 18th, and what does any new manager want? Time on the training pitch. Between now and that Barnsley game, he'll be able to work with his players on his philosophy and get his messages across to prepare for what will be a challenging second half of the season."

Inigo Calderon's appointment is a big risk for Bristol Rovers

Appointing someone with no senior management experience to take over a side battling relegation to League One is clearly a risk, but the Gas' hierarchy clearly feel that he's the man to keep them up.

Calderon was highly rated at Brighton thanks to his work with the club's academy prospects, meaning he must have done something right, and he's obviously hungry to forge a career in senior management if he's willing to make the move to Bristol Rovers.

He didn't get off to the best of starts with losses against Stevenage and Leyton Orient, but a win away to relegation rivals Cambridge United was the perfect way to bounce back.

Sunday's game against Ipswich certainly won't be a priority for Bristol Rovers given their precarious league position, and they should be focusing on their next league fixture against Barnsley.

Only time will tell whether Calderon is a success at Bristol Rovers, but how he fares at the Memorial Stadium will go a long way to indicating whether he'll make it as a successful senior manager.