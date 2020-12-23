Don Goodman details key reason why Norwich City supporters should be very excited

Norwich City are in an excellent position to thrive in the long-term, according to Don Goodman.

The Canaries have enjoyed an excellent few years on the whole after emerging from the pack to secure promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

While last term saw the club relegated back to the second tier there’s still a feeling that Daniel Farke’s side are moving in the right direction after keeping the bulk of their squad together as they continue to build.

This season Norwich are looking like frontrunners to secure an immediate return to the top flight – something that will be made much easier if they can keep their best players.

But according to Goodman the excellent running of the club means that the Canaries are firmly on track to keep improving as they look to establish themselves as a permanent fixture in the Premier League.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Norwich City’s academy?

1 of 22 Has Harry Toffolo ever been in Norwich’s academy? Yes No

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “You have to pay tribute to the way that the club is run.

“You look at Norwich City and you have to give them credit.

“It’s a medium to long-term project and they are in a financial position where they don’t have to sell players unless they get a crazy offer.

“That’s all due to the fact that they’ve been run very from from the top over the last few years.

“That is a strong club going in the right direction.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to argue with Don Goodman’s verdict on Norwich City.

The club have shown in recent years that they’re being run incredibly well and looking good as they look to build for a successful and sustainable future.

Relegation was a blow but it would take a brave man to bet against the Canaries making an immediate return this season.