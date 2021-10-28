Don Goodman delivers verdict on Fulham’s talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic has enjoyed an excellent start to this Championship campaign, scoring 15 goals in 14 appearances thus far.

The 27-year-old, who has already scored five times as many goals this time around as he did last season, only started 13 times during Fulham’s relegation back to the Championship.

The Serbian international netted 26 times during The Cottager’s promotion-winning season in 2019/20 and has always proven himself in Fulham colours.

The West London outfit currently sit second in the table, edging fellow relegated club West Brom to an automatic promotion spot.

Speaking to FreeSuperTips about Mitrovic and the quality that he possesses, Don Goodman said: “He’s the best goal scorer in the Championship, I don’t think anyone can dispute that.

“There are some good players in the Championship, but at the moment you’d be hard pushed to say there was a better one.

“There are better players technically and players who can influence games, but when you’re the one sticking the ball in the back of the net, that’s the biggest influence anyone can have in a football match.

“At Championship level he just seems to be able to do it at will.

“I’m a bit baffled to why, not that he didn’t score in the Premier League, but he didn’t play as often.

“There was clearly something going on between him and the coaches and maybe other stuff off the pitch that we don’t know.

“There was something stopping his performance levels and he’s shown in the past he can perform and score goals in the Premier League.

“He does it on the international stage and I just don’t see any reason why he doesn’t do it in the Premier League.

“He signed a long deal and maybe if Fulham make it, next season will be the season for him to show he can do it in the Premier League.”

The verdict

Mitrovic has proven to be an excellent scorer of goals at Championship level and on the international stages, and whilst he has displayed his ability in the Premier League in glimpses, he has not been too consistent.

The 27-year-old offers physicality and attacking intelligence to Fulham’s frontline too, but it is his ability to score goals, and vital ones, that has seen him emerge as one of the best players to grace the Championship over the years.

If Fulham can go on to win promotion back to the Premier League, then it will be no surprise to see Mitrovic thrive. He has all the tools to succeed in the top division, however, for one reason or another, it has not worked out quite yet.