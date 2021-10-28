Don Goodman delivers honest verdict on Coventry City’s start to the current campaign

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers player Don Goodman has admitted that isn’t surprised by the fact that Coventry City have made a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign in the Championship as he believes that the club illustrated some real signs of promise at this level last season.

The Sky Blues managed to pick up encouraging results in their clashes with Watford and Brentford who both went on to secure promotion to the Premier League earlier this year.

Under the guidance of Mark Robins, Coventry have managed to accumulate 24 points from their opening 14 league games and have yet to taste defeat at home in the Championship.

Set to face Hull City this weekend, the Sky Blues will be determined to pick up all three points in this particular showdown at the MKM Stadium.

Currently fourth in the Championship, Coventry will unquestionably fancy their chances of beating a Tigers outfit who have lost five of their last seven games at this level.

Speaking to FreeSuperTips about the Sky Blues’ start to the season ahead of the club’s clash with Hull on Saturday, Goodman said: “I don’t think it’s overly surprising with Coventry, they drew 0-0 with Watford last season and were the far better team, so they showed their capabilities.

“A few weeks later they beat Brentford, so we got glimpses of what Coventry can do and they’ve brought people in to improve their team, so I’m not too surprised at them other than the fact that they’re 4th.”

The Verdict

Having produced some fantastic displays in the Championship in recent months, it will be intriguing to see whether Coventry are able to maintain their consistency during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Goodman’s comments are spot on as the Sky Blues did indeed show some real signs of promise earlier this year in their clashes with Watford and Brentford as they sealed four points from these two fixtures.

Providing that Coventry are able to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend following last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Derby County, they could use the momentum gained from this result to push on at this level in November and December.

Robins will be hoping that Callum O’Hare, who is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.98 in the second-tier, and top-scorer Viktor Gyokeres will be able to step up to the mark in the club’s showdown with Hull as his side aim to seal their second away league victory of the season.