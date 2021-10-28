Don Goodman delivers honest Sheffield United verdict ahead of club’s clash with Blackpool

Former West Bromwich Albion player Don Goodman has revealed that he expects Sheffield United to improve under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic in the coming months.

Having previously led Fulham and Watford to promotion from the Championship, the Serbian will be determined to replicate this feat during his time at Bramall Lane.

The Blades initially made a woeful start to the 2021/22 campaign as they failed to win any of their opening five league games.

However, United have since managed to illustrate some encouraging signs at this level as they have secured victories over Peterborough United, Hull City, Derby County, Stoke City and Barnsley.

Set to face Blackpool this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether the Blades are able to seal a positive result in-front of their own supporters in this particular clash.

United could move into the top-half of the Championship standings if they beat Neil Critchley’s side.

Making reference to the Blades ahead of this clash, Goodman has revealed that he believes that the club will go on to achieve a relative amount of success this season.

Speaking to FreeSuperTips about United, Goodman said: “I think Sheffield United have been a slow burner and sometimes Slavisa Jokanovic’s teams take their time to get themselves to the place he wants to take them.

“Ultimately, they end up having success as he’s both before at both Watford and Fulham.

“You only expect Sheffield United to get better and then there’s two spaces available [in the play-off positions] for anybody to replicate what Barnsley did last season.”

The Verdict

Whilst it would be naïve to disagree with Goodman’s comments regarding United’s recent resurgence, they clearly need to improve their consistency at this level if they are to potentially achieve a top-six finish next year.

The Blades’ progress in the Championship has been hindered somewhat by the stop-start nature of their season and thus Jokanovic will be hoping that his side will be able to step up to the mark in the coming months.

In order to have best the chance of sealing all three points in their showdown with Blackpool on Saturday, the Blades may need to turn to Billy Sharp for inspiration if Lys Mousset isn’t fit enough to start.

Sharp has already provided eight direct goal contributions in the second-tier this season and thus will fancy his chances of adding to this particular tally this weekend.