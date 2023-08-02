Highlights Don Goodman believes that Bradford City has a real chance of winning the League Two title this season, supported by Mark Hughes and their strong fan base.

Bradford City has made several strong summer signings, including Kevin McDonald and Ash Taylor, which should help them compete at the top of the division.

The League Two title race is a mouthwatering one with a number of clubs vying to win silverware come May next season.

Wrexham, Stockport County, Notts County and Gillingham have all been hotly tipped to take the accolade of the division's best team come the end of the new season; especially given certain marquee signings that include the likes of Nick Powell, David McGoldrick and Scott Malone.

But there is another club that should be considered in the reckoning to take top spot in the division - Mark Hughes' Bradford City. With a number of solid arrivals and the huge fan base to back them to winning the league, the Bantams could be in with a shout of taking glory. And EFL pundit Don Goodman believes that his former club can take top spot come the end of 2023/24.

What has Don Goodman said about who he thinks will win League Two?

Goodman told Football League World via OLBG: “I’m going to go with Bradford City in the hope that they get it right this season spurred on by Mark Hughes.

“I don't know whether that's more my heart than my head, but I'm going with Bradford City.”

What has Mark Hughes said about the upcoming season?

Despite being named as favourites to go and win the league by Goodman, Hughes wasn't overly confident about his chances after his side lost 1-0 to recently relegated side Rochdale in pre-season.

Dale beat the Bantams at Spotland over the weekend, though Hughes did admit that it will only do them well in the long run in their preparations for yet another season in the fourth tier.

He said: “It was a good exercise for us because it was a different test. This was more like we’ll face week in, week out, more about the opposition clearing their lines and you’ve got to be in the right position when they do that.

“We weren’t very good at that today anticipating where the ball is going to land. That will come obviously with the more games we play. We need to have a look at their goal kicks. We weren’t quite in the positions we needed to be to make it easier for us.

“They were just kicking it long so we should have been picking up more balls than we did. I’m reasonably pleased that’s happened today because there are a number of things we can discuss right through the week.”

Bradford summer signings

Five permanent signings have walked through the door at Valley Parade, with a mixture of experience and youth.

Experience-wise, Kevin McDonald has joined from Exeter City; he featured in the Premier League just five years ago for Fulham and has played at a level above the fourth tier throughout his career.

Elsewhere, Ash Taylor joins from Kilmarnock to help matters out in the centre of defence. His 18 months in the Scottish pyramid saw him score seven goals in just 43 league games up above the border, and he will hopefully give Hughes value at both ends of the pitch.

Clarke Odour joins from Barnsley, whilst Alex Pattison and Tyler Smith join from fellow Yorkshire clubs Harrogate Town and Hull City respectively, after stellar seasons at both clubs.

There have been seven first-team outgoings at Valley Parade, though the five that the club have brought in are exceptional signings which should see them finish towards the upper echelons of the division.