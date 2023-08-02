Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Ipswich Town will finish in the top half of the Championship next season.

The Tractor Boys will return to the second tier following a four-year absence after they won promotion from League One last season, finishing as runners-up behind champions Plymouth Argyle.

Kieran McKenna's side enjoyed an outstanding second half of the season, going unbeaten in their final 19 games to seal promotion, while they accumulated 98 points and scored an incredible 101 league goals throughout the campaign.

Ipswich are widely expected to be competitive in the Championship next season and they have been active in the market this summer, bringing in Jack Taylor from Peterborough United, Cieran Slicker from Manchester City, George Hirst on a permanent basis from Leicester City and Omari Hutchinson on loan from Chelsea.

The Tractor Boys are known to have vast financial resources and there could be some more high-profile additions before the closure of the transfer window.

There have also been a number of departures, with Rekeem Harper, Joel Coleman, Richard Keogh, Matt Penney, Kane Vincent-Young and Joe Pigott among those to leave the club.

Ipswich get their season underway with a trip to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

What did Don Goodman say?

Goodman believes that the Tractor Boys have a strong enough squad to finish in the top half of the table, potentially the top third, praising the style of play McKenna has implemented at the club.

"They've got a strong team there and Kieran McKenna has done an excellent job," Goodman told Football League World.

"Like Vincent Kompany, he went in there and changed the playing style for the team’s benefit.

"They have the foundation to definitely operate in the top half if not top third of the Championship."

How will Ipswich Town perform in the Championship next season?

Ipswich could be set for a exciting campaign in their first season back in the second tier.

Goodman is right to commend McKenna for the outstanding job he has done at Portman Road so far and under the 37-year-old's expert guidance, further progress is likely in the year ahead.

The Tractor Boys will carry significant momentum into the new campaign after their excellent end to last season and their existing squad would have been competitive in the Championship, but it has been strengthened by the new additions and there will likely be more to come.

Of course, Ipswich will need time to adapt to the division and it will be an incredibly competitive league next season, but Sunderland's achievement of reaching the play-offs in their first year back at the level last term offers hope as to what could be possible.

The Tractor Boys are incredibly solid defensively, providing a strong platform for their success and their attacking threats, such as Hirst, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead, should all be capable of making the step up to the second tier.

A top half finish is certainly realistic, but if McKenna can recruit more quality over the next month, a play-off push or even a challenge for automatic promotion should not be ruled out.