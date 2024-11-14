Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes that Birmingham City still have the opportunity to break League One records despite drawing consecutive league games against Mansfield Town and Northampton Town.

Chris Davies' side were widely expected to win the League One title at a canter given the quality of their squad and the money they spent, and while they haven't made a bad start by any stretch of the imagination, they currently sit in second place behind Wycome Wanderers.

Admittedly, Birmingham are just two points behind Wycombe with a game in hand, and it remains to be seen how long the Chairboys can continue their impressive start to the season, but recent draws have stopped Blues from topping the table at this stage.

The draw away to Mansfield wasn't a bad result as The Stags are in the play-off mix, but Saturday's draw against Northampton certainly felt like two points dropped, and would have been hugely frustrating for everyone at the club.

The League One points record belongs to Wolves, who amassed 103 points during the 2013/14 season, and with Blues sitting on 30 points from 13 games, Goodman believes that they could still break that record.

Don Goodman on Birmingham City's League One form

Sky Sports' EFL pundit Goodman believes that recent draws like the one against Northampton happen if you don't put your chances away, but he's not too concerned as he still thinks they're the best side in the division.

Goodman said via Gambling Zone: “I don't think it does Birmingham City any harm. They are dominating every game of football they play, and I'd be worried if they weren't. They're the best team in the league and have the best players in the league. All they need to do is apply themselves.

“The players need to understand that things like Saturday's last-gasp draw against Northampton happen if you don't put away your chances. To me, the last couple of results aren't a concern as I still think the opportunity is there for them to break League One records. Chris Davies just needs to ensure his players remain focused and are clinical when the chances come.

"They just need to focus on themselves as they are the best team with the best players.”

Birmingham City should be able to break Wolves' League One record

Wolves won 31 of their 46 league games when they reached the 103-point mark, losing five and drawing ten.

Birmingham have lost just one of their opening 13 games, drawing two and winning ten, so they're still on track to beat Wolves' record, and as Kenny Jackett's side showed during the 2013/14 season, you can still break the 100-point mark even if you're drawing games.

Birmingham City's start to the season compared to Wolves' record-breaking League One campaign Club Season P GD Pts Wolves 2013/14 46 58 103 Birmingham City 2024/25 13 12 30

Birmingham supporters shouldn't be too concerned by their recent draws, and while it's frustrating, you always run the risk of drawing if you're only 1-0 up and fail to capitalise on further chances.

It could actually do them some good in the long-term as it means that they won't be complacent, and will look to put sides to bed in a bid to avoid any late comebacks.

As Goodman alluded to, Birmingham are the best team in the league, and they're still more than capable of breaking League One records despite consecutive draws.