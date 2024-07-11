Highlights David Wagner's rocky relationship with Norwich City fans never recovered, says Don Goodman.

Johannes Hoff Thorup takes over with solid attacking options but needs to fix defence.

Wagner's departure won't hurt his reputation, but Norwich fans hope for better results.

EFL pundit Don Goodman believes former boss David Wagner failed to win back the Norwich City fans after a difficult period early on in the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite leading the Canaries to the Championship play-off semi-finals, the German’s popularity in Norfolk waned as the season progressed and resulted in his sacking less than 24 hours after defeat to Leeds United in the end-of-season shootout.

Having endured a run of just one win in nine league games near the start of the campaign, former Huddersfield Town boss Wagner’s stock was as low as ever at Carrow Road, with the general consensus being that City should get rid of their boss and start afresh.

And despite turning those fortunes around in the second half of the campaign - with just four defeats in the league in 2024 - Goodman believes Wagner couldn’t rebuild the burnt bridges with the Canaries faithful.

David Wagner, Norwich City relationship struggles meant he had to leave Carrow Road

In Wagner’s place comes Danish manager Johannes Hoff Thorup, who comes to the club having been in charge of Nordsjaelland in his homeland for the previous 18 months.

The 35-year-old helped lead his side to a runners-up finish in the Danish Superliga in the 2022/23 campaign, as well as a strong showing in the Europa Conference League, which included a 6-1 drubbing of Fenerbahce.

And with the arrival of the Dane, Goodman believes the foundations are already in place for the Canaries to thrive in the season ahead, after Wagner’s position became close to untenable given his relationship with the fanbase.

Goodman said: “It's always a gamble changing managers, especially one who got you in the play-offs. But I don't think David Wagner's relationship with Norwich fans ever recovered after a poor start to the season.

"Norwich City are always expected to be near the top-end of the Championship and, yes, it was an improvement on the previous season, but they averaged less than 50% possession across the whole campaign. That is not typical of Norwich in the Championship.

"Norwich fans want to see their team dominate the ball, supplying brilliant forwards such as Gabriel Sara, Josh Sargent and Jonathan Rowe.

Championship most goals scored 23/24 (Footystats) Club Goals scored Goals/game Ipswich Town 92 2.00 Southampton* 91 1.86 Leicester City 89 1.93 Leeds United * 85 1.73 Norwich City* 79 1.65 Middlesbrough 71 1.54 West Bromwich Albion * 71 1.48 *including play-offs

“If they can keep those players, scoring goals will not be a problem next season. Only the top-four teams scored more goals than Norwich City last season.”

Johannes Hoff Thorup must sort Norwich City defensive issues that were prevalent under David Wagner

While City may have plenty of firepower to do the business in the final third, they were often found lacking at the other end of the pitch in the previous campaign, especially on the road.

The Canaries conceded 64 goals over the course of the 23/24 season; a figure one fewer than relegated Birmingham City, as they struggled to keep the attacking talents of the second tier at bay.

That fragility was compounded in Wagner’s final game in charge of the Norfolk side, as they crumbled to a 4-0 defeat to Leeds United the day before he was given the boot at Carrow Road.

Norwich have already acted to bring in Panama international centre-back Jose Cordoba to the club this summer for Levski Sofia, and Goodman believes sorting the backline out could have major consequences in the season to come.

He continued: “I thought defensively they were poor, they allowed the opposition to have too much of the ball and territory. So they've decided to move in a different direction with Johannes Hoff Thorup which, as with all decisions of this ilk, is a gamble.”

Ultimately, Goodman believes the situation with Wagner won’t have lost the German much credibility in his future career, with the City fanbase seemingly winning the battle to get a new man at the helm.

Goodman added: “For David Wagner, leaving after getting Norwich City in the top-six will not have done his reputation any damage. We could be sitting here in 12 months time saying 'The grass isn't always greener,' who knows?"