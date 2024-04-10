Don Goodman has criticised Georginio Rutter’s performance against Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Leeds United suffered a blow in their bid for promotion to the Premier League as they drew 0-0 at home to the Black Cats.

The Yorkshire outfit were unable to create enough opportunities to really test Anthony Patterson in the Sunderland goal.

This led to a disappointing result that could prove quite costly in their race for a top two spot.

Rutter featured for the full 90 minutes, but it was his first-half display in particular that drew heavy criticism.

Georginio Rutter's stats v Sunderland - per Sofascore Stat Expected goals (xG) 0.12 Expected Assists (xA) 0.08 Touches 54 Accurate passes 20/25 (80%) Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Long balls (accurate) 1 (0) Shots on target 0 Shots off target 2 Shots blocked 1 Dribble attempts (successful) 8 (4)

Don Goodman criticism of Georginio Rutter

Goodman has claimed that his first-half performance was one of the worst he’s seen from the Frenchman.

Speaking as a pundit for Sky Sports, he was particularly critical of the forward’s decision-making.

“Sunderland are making it hard for them,” said Goodman.

“But, the choices they’re making, Rutter, I think that’s the poorest I think I’ve ever seen him play in that first-half actually.

“Literally, he did not make a good decision or a good choice all the way through.

“He’s not on his own.”

Leeds were unable to improve much in the second half, failing to break the deadlock in a crucial game at the top of the table.

However, Farke’s side were aggrieved when a penalty for a Luke O’Nien handball was not given.

A home game against an out-of-form Sunderland side was a great opportunity for the team to pile the pressure on Ipswich Town, who don’t play until Wednesday evening.

Leeds United league position

While the draw did move the Whites into the automatic promotion places, their fate is now very much out of their hands.

Leeds will need to win all of their remaining four games to stand any chance of earning a place back in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire side can still reach a maximum of 99 points, which would be a remarkable tally for a side to hit while failing to earn automatic promotion.

But that is the standard that’s been set by the teams chasing a place in the Premier League this year, with Southampton also lagging close behind in fourth.

If Ipswich beat Watford at home on Wednesday evening then they will move ahead of both Leeds and Leicester City to take top spot in the standings.

The Foxes suffered a 1-0 defeat to Millwall on Tuesday, but sit one point ahead of Farke’s side while also holding a game in hand.

A frustrating evening for Leeds overall

Rutter was not the only one to blame for their lack of victory against Sunderland.

Mike Dodds’ team was there for the taking considering their poor run of form in recent weeks.

But they were unable to create enough chances, and lacked that moment of magic the side needed to break the Sunderland defence.

If they perform like that in their final four games, then it is hard to imagine Leeds earning a place inside the top two.

Their recent results have been a warning sign that they need to up their level once more in order to keep pace at the top.