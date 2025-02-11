Swansea City were brought some light relief on Sunday as Luke Williams' men saw off Bristol City 1-0.

The start of 2025 has been one that Swans fans will want to forget, with the club not only struggling on the pitch but off it as well.

Before facing the Robins, Swansea had lost five of their last six league games and endured a dismal January transfer window. The biggest blow was the departure of long-serving captain Matt Grimes to Coventry City, but beyond that, the club did little to strengthen the squad as they missed out on a lot of targets late in the month.

Swansea City Results 2025 (League Only) Team Result Portsmouth (A) 4-0 L West Brom (H) 1-1 D Cardiff City (A) 3-0 L Sheffield United (H) 2-1 L Norwich City (A) 5-1 L Coventry City (H) 2-0 L Bristol City (A) 1-0 W

Head coach Luke Williams has been candid about the lack of cohesion behind the scenes and admitted that a 'restructure' was required.

This will come in the near future in the form of a new Sporting Director, but for now, the head coach can only focus on what he can do on the pitch.

At the moment, Swansea are the definition of a mid-table side, sitting nine points clear of the relegation zone and eight points adrift of the play-offs with 15 games remaining. A push for the top six would require a strong run of form, but with so many teams struggling for consistency, it’s not entirely out of the question.

Don Goodman concerned by Swansea City situation

Speaking to Football League World via OLBG, former Wolverhampton Wanderers star Don Goodman admitted he is baffled by the decisions being made at the top level of Swansea City.

"Look at the transfer window. You wonder if Matt Grimes left Swansea City due to a lack of ambition," said Goodman.

"Paul Watson, the Director of Football left in October, which begs the question of who's been in charge of footballing decisions? Is it Andy Coleman the Chairman? Is it a non-footballing person? Ultimately, they've had a terrible window, losing their captain, which is a shock to many.

"It's different ownership but the same problems for Swansea City. We expected the ownership change to be a real positive thing, but they've had a poor window and only managed to bring in Hannes Delcroix and Lewis O'Brien, who has got to prove he's still a good player with his career having taken a nosedive after leaving Huddersfield.

"If it doesn't go well on the pitch, I can see things getting messy at Swansea, in terms of the fans' relationship with the owners. I hope for their sake they turn it around.

"They've lost four in a row, have no win in six (interviewed prior to Bristol City game) and, if they are not careful, have the potential to get dragged into a relegation scrap. If I were a Swansea fan, I'd be worried about the relegation battle as teams like Oxford have improved, Stoke and Cardiff have closed the gap recently and I expect Hull to progress up the table. Luton will also hope their new manager can help them rise up the table, so it wouldn't take much for Swansea to get sucked into a relegation battle."

Swansea City need direction

While there is still a chance that Swansea will get drawn into a relegation battle, a few more wins and draws in their final 15 games should see them safe for another season.

If Williams can provide that assurance, the club must start planning for the next transfer window and ensure they aren’t leaving deals until the last minute. The previous window was clearly a case of poor planning, and in the modern era of football, being underprepared is simply not an excuse, given the importance of recruitment.

With the head coach's possession-based style of football, he needs players who fit his system – and they won’t simply appear at the Swansea.com Stadium. The club must go out and find them, and Williams needs support in this process, as he cannot shoulder the entire burden alone.

It is certainly a challenging time for Swans supporters, but there is hope that they can emerge from this stronger, with the new Director of Football hopefully making a real and lasting impact on the club.