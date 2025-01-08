Don Goodman has questioned whether a Plymouth Argyle return would be the best move for Steven Schumacher at this point in his career.

According to Plymouth Live, the 40-year-old is on the shortlist of potential candidates to replace Wayne Rooney.

Schumacher previously coached the Pilgrims from December 2021 to December 2023 before departing for Stoke City.

However, he is currently out of work following his departure from the Potters earlier this season, opening the door for a possible return to Home Park.

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth Argyle record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 108 57 21 30 52.78

Don Goodman issues Schumacher warning

Goodman believes that bringing Schumacher back to Plymouth would be a great appointment for the club.

However, he has warned that it might be a step backwards for the manager at this point in his career.

"It would be a positive move for Plymouth Argyle, but I’m not sure it would be a positive move for Steven Schumacher,” said Goodman, via Plejmo.com.

"If he went back, couldn't turn it around, and ended up with a relegation on his CV, I'm unsure how that would impact opportunities for him moving forward.

"I know he's really good pals with Simon Hallett, the Plymouth Argyle owner, so it makes sense as to why they'd want him back.

"But I'm not sure it would be the best move for Steven Schumacher at this stage of his career."

Steven Schumacher’s time at Plymouth

Schumacher was appointed midway through the 2021/22 campaign, where he led the team to a seventh place finish in League One.

The following campaign saw the team win the third division title on their way to promotion to the Championship.

This success earned him a move to Stoke, where he only lasted 10 months in the job before being dismissed in September 2024.

Plymouth are currently bottom of the Championship table, three points adrift of safety after 25 games played.

Schumacher appointment would be a great step for Plymouth

Bringing Schumacher to the club might not guarantee safety from relegation, but it would still be a great appointment for the club.

He’ll still know plenty of the players, so should be able to get into the swing of things fairly quickly, and can even make additions this January if he can be appointed swiftly.

However, returning to Home Park might be a backwards step for Schumacher, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he did have some reservations.

If he can return and keep them up though, then that would be a great boost to his CV after his short-lived time at Stoke, while relegation shouldn’t do too much damage given it’s the expectation for the Pilgrims at this stage.