Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has revealed that he thinks Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson's future lies away from Blues.

While Chris Davies' men sit top of the League One table, the 25-year-old has made just two outings in the third tier, having been handed just one start in the league.

Sanderson's last appearance for Blues came on 1st December, when the West Midlands outfit defeated fellow League One side Blackpool in the second round of the FA Cup.

His most recent league outing came all the way back in November though, when he entered the action for just two minutes, as Davies' men were held to a 1-1 draw by Northampton Town.

Amid competition from the likes of impressive summer signing Christoph Klarer and Poland international Krystian Bielik, Sanderson has struggled for game time this term.

Fellow defender Lee Buchanan recently suffered a season-ending knee injury, though, which may have made the former Queens Park Rangers man feel as though he subsequently had the opportunity to earn some more playing time.

However, Sanderson was an unused substitute during Blues' comprehensive 3-0 win at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, with Klarer and Ben Davies named in the starting 11.

Goodman makes Sanderson, Birmingham future admission

EFL pundit Goodman said via Plejmo.com, and asked him if Blues should keep Sanderson at the club following Buchanan's injury, as opposed to signing a replacement.

Goodman said: "Dion Sanderson's future is distinctly clear.

"It lies away from Birmingham City.

"Chris Davies obviously doesn't fancy him after being an unused substitute at the weekend.

"Blues have cash to burn, and I’d imagine (they) would rather spend as opposed to using a player that the manager is not keen on.

"It would be best for all parties if he moves on.

"He's played just 2 League One matches this season, starting only one, so I'm confident Birmingham will be able to source a suitable replacement."

Dion Sanderson 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 2 Starts 1 Minutes played 92

Sanderson needs a move away from Blues

Goodman is right to point out that a Sanderson move away from Blues would be best for all parties, but it is most important that the player himself is able to leave the club in order to continue the development of his career.

Previously, the centre-back has been a regular feature for Blues in the Championship, and made 37 appearances in the second tier just last season.

It is clear, then, that he is a significantly better player than his lack of minutes in League One currently suggest, such is the strength of Davies' squad, which arguably boasts an unprecedented amount of depth for the third tier.

While Blues are currently unable to hand Sanderson regular minutes, they should look to offload him either on loan, or permanently this month.

Furthermore, the defender's current deal with the club expires in 2027, so the West Midlands outfit could make a healthy profit on his services, should they choose to sell him.