Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes that Middlesbrough loanee Ben Doak would be a "better option" for Ipswich Town at this moment in time, as the Tractor Boys are linked with moves for the young Scot as well as Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene.

Doak has been one of the success stories of the Championship season thus far since joining the Teesside outfit on loan from Liverpool on Deadline Day last August, with the winger given the freedom to express his youthful exuberance under Michael Carrick.

The former Manchester United midfielder currently has his side sat in fifth place having accumulated 41 points from the first 26 games of the season.

And, given their free-scoring nature with the joint-second highest figure in the division with a tally of 43, it's unsurprising that interest in Doak and fellow attacker, Emmanuel Latte Lath, has come to the fore.

Both Crystal Palace and Ipswich reportedly saw opening offers of £15m rejected for the former Celtic youth player last week, although both are set to improve those bids to a figure of £20m.

However, the Tractor Boys are also keen on summer target Jaden Philogene, who rejoined Aston Villa from Hull City for a reported £13m due to a 'matching-rights' clause which halted Ipswich's initial £18m offer.

But, with Everton now said to have commenced negotiations with the West Midlands outfit over a potential permanent deal for the 22-year-old, Goodman believes that the acquisition of Doak would be better-suited for Kieran McKenna's side, which would be a huge blow to Boro's promotion prospects.

Don Goodman makes Ben Doak, Jaden Philogene comparison amid Ipswich Town interest

Giving his thoughts on the matter via Plejmo.com, Goodman believes that, in comparison to Philogene, Doak's confidence from a sensational loan period at the Riverside Stadium which has garnered two goals and six assists in 21 games, should give the 19-year-old the edge regarding a potential move to Portman Road.

He said: "Jaden Philogene's confidence can't be too high at the moment. He's gone back to Aston Villa and been given a chance, but he's delivered no goals and no assists from 15 games this season.

"Unai Emery's comments surprised me as managers are usually more reserved in their judgment of players in Public. It's all set up for him to move away from Aston Villa this month on loan.

"However, I've seen rumours that Ben Doak is of interest to Ipswich Town and I think he'd be a better option for them at this moment in time, as opposed to Jaden Philogene."

Ben Doak's 24/25 Championship stats for Middlesbrough via FotMob, as of January 7 Appearances 21 Goals 2 Assists 6 Chances created 41 Successful dribbles 34 Touches in opposition box 125

Middlesbrough could be helpless amid Ben Doak transfer saga

Although Carrick stated after the Reds' 1-1 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon that "Nothing's changed" from the second tier club's perspective amid Premier League links, it could reach a point where Boro are left completely helpless in this situtation.

It was reported by the Sun on Tuesday that, as a result of interest from a quartet of top flight clubs which now includes Brentford and Fulham, as well as his former club Celtic, Doak has indicated a willingness to cut short his loan spell at the Riverside and make a permanent transfer to a side higher up the food chain.

This would then give Middlesbrough an extremely complicated dilemma, as it was also exclusively revealed by FLW last month that fellow right-sided performer, Isaiah Jones, is eyeing up an exit this window, despite having two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

Referring back to Doak in the meantime, and it is clear why Goodman believes his confidence and attributes would suit Ipswich, given his direct nature, which has seen him create six big chances and complete 1.6 successful dribbles per game, on top of his eight goal contributions.

No doubt, this saga is one which all clubs involved will hope for a quick resolution to, with Liverpool said to be demanding a fee close to the £30m mark for their highly-rated winger.