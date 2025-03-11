Don Goodman has backed Sheffield United to activate the £10m option to buy clause in Ben Brereton Diaz's contract, even if promotion to the Premier League is not won.

The Blades have made great strides in the fight for the top two in the last couple of games, and they have pounced on Leeds United after the Whites dropped five points in the same timeframe.

Chris Wilder's side are now behind their Yorkshire rivals on goal difference alone, and there is a huge amount of confidence radiating around Bramall Lane despite losing to the league leaders just a few weeks ago.

Sheffield United made great use of the January transfer window, and bringing Brereton Diaz back on loan from Southampton has already paid off, and there will be a desire to see the 25-year-old sign permanently in the summer if he carries on his rich vein of form.

Goodman urges Sheffield United to activate option in Brereton Diaz deal

The forward was excellent for the Blades in the Premier League last season, and was one of the few bright sparks in an incredibly disappointing year for the club. He scored six goals in 14 games after joining on loan from Villarreal, where he never truly settled.

It has been a similar story for him at Southampton, and returning to S2 has been the perfect way for the Chile international to find his feet once again and get regular game time.

Sheffield United have a £10m option to buy Brereton Diaz at the end of the season, and former Wolverhampton Wanderers player, Don Goodman, has backed the South Yorkshire to activate it.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "There's no doubt he's had a real positive impact, Ben Brereton Diaz, since he arrived. I think Chris Wilder has managed his minutes really, really well in getting him up to full speed, full match sharpness, although he hasn't finished 90 minutes in a game yet for them.

"He's certainly had an impact, particularly in the last sort of six or seven games where he's got three goals and a couple of assists and he's been a handful for opponents."

Goodman continued: "So to get him for £10m in the summer should they get into the Premier League or even if they don't actually, I think he'd be a key man in the Championship and probably more likely a squad player if they end up in the Premier League.

"Hopefully you think with the new ownership that Wilder will have a decent amount of money to spend in the summer, so £10m on Brereton Diaz hopefully won't make too big of a dent in it."

Brereton Diaz gives Wilder an option for a number of years

It is easy to forget that Brereton Diaz is just 25 considering the amount of experience he has, particularly in the Championship.

He proved last season that he has more than enough ability to venture up to the Premier League given the right amount of support, and it is clear that Bramall Lane is somewhere he enjoys playing his football.

With three goals to his name already in 2024/25 for the Blades, the decision to sign Brereton Diaz on loan for the rest of the campaign was the correct one, and Wilder will feel as though £10m is a steal if he continues to score at this rate.

Ben Brereton Diaz Sheffield United stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 9 (7) Minutes played 532 Goals (assists) 3 (2) xG 3.21 Shots (on target) 13 (5) Pass accuracy 74.6% Chances created 6 *Stats correct as of 11/03/2025

Sheffield United are in an incredibly strong position to return to the top flight, and if they do, ready-made reinforcements will be needed, and the ex-Blackburn Rovers man can be exactly that for them.