Bradford City are on their sixth season of trying to climb out of League Two.

Every season, pre-season predictions put them high on the list due to the size of the club in comparison to the rest of the fourth tier, but every season, for one reason or another, they struggle to compete with the top sides.

That is until this season, when the Bantams are hitting form at just the right time to maintain their place in the automatic promotion spots.

We asked ex-Bradford man Don Goodman for his thoughts on his former club’s chances of finally achieving their goal.

Bradford City must avoid injuries for promotion says Don Goodman

Goodman made 70 appearances for the Bantams in the 1980s, scoring 14 goals, so he knows only too well the size of the club and where they belong.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Goodman said: “Yes, I do think this is the year for Bradford City.

“I know they've been the form team over the last eight games. They've taken more points than anybody else, so they have the most momentum of those teams that are in and around them.

“I know they lost against Gillingham at the weekend, but in the first half they had several chances to take the lead, missed. And after Gillingham scored, you've got to give credit to Gillingham. They held them at arm's length.

“But for me, Bradford City are the big fish in League Two: huge crowds, Graham Alexander, terrific manager, and lots and lots of momentum.

“I think the only thing that could really hinder them would be more injuries. I know [Antoni] Sarcevic has picked up a hamstring injury and he's very important, but if they can keep most of the squad that remains fit, I think they'll definitely be in the top three.”

Bradford are finding ways around key absences

The club have certainly not been without their obstacles.

They recently lost the service of Antoni Sarcevic – who has been a key component of the Bantams’ midfield since he arrived from Stockport County in the summer – after he suffered a hamstring strain against Salford City that will keep him out for “a little while", according to Alexander.

He’ll join fellow midfielder Alex Pattison on the sidelines for the next few weeks, along with Lewis Richards, who’s set to be out for the season.

Not only that, but current top scorer Andy Cook was also ruled out until next season with an ACL injury in January.

Bradford's top scorers in League Two, as per FotMob Rank Player Goals 1 Andy Cook 12 2 Alexander Pattison 6 3 Antoni Sarcevic 5 4= Bobby Pointon 4 4= George Lapslie 4

It’s bad luck that would be more than enough to knock any decent team off their stride, but that hasn’t been the case with Bradford, who have 10 wins and only two league losses since the turn of the year.

That suggests this team, under Alexander, has the steel to weather any storm and adapt to any issues thrown up along the way.

If Bradford can maintain that resilience, they will be hard to move out of the automatic promotion spots.