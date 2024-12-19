Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has praised Frank Lampard for his impact at Coventry City in such a short period of time.

The 46-year-old was confirmed as the new head coach of the Sky Blues on November 28th, having parted company with the legendary figure of Mark Robins four weeks previously after a tenure which spanned 386 games in charge of the club.

Despite being tipped by many outsiders to be one of the Championship's strongest performers across the season, Coventry have endured a largely inconsistent start to the season, having taken just 24 points from the opening 21 games, as they currently find themselves in 15th place.

However, Goodman believes that under the guidance of the former Chelsea and England icon, the West Midlands outfit have, and will continue to turn the corner.

Don Goodman pinpoints Coventry City improvement since Frank Lampard's appointment

Since Lampard was installed in the dugout, Coventry have only suffered defeat in one of his opening quartet of fixtures, a 2-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

However, based on what Goodman saw at first-hand in B71 on December 11th and the accumulation of a further seven points out of his other three encounters, the Sky Sports pundit praised the new boss for the strong start he has made and the way he has conducted himself thus far.

“There have definitely been positive signs from Frank Lampard's start to life at Coventry City. I was at The Hawthorns for their only loss under him and it was a game they easily could have drawn," Goodman told CoinPoker.

“It was massively important that Frank Lampard got off to a decent start after replacing the legend that was Mark Robins. Most fans were not happy he had been sacked and for that reason, it was vital that Lampard made a positive impact. I think two wins, one draw and one loss does represent that," he added.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 17/12/24) Team P GD Points 12 Norwich City 21 4 26 13 Millwall 20 2 25 14 Derby County 21 0 24 15 Coventry City 21 -3 24 16 Preston North End 21 -6 23 17 Stoke City 21 -5 22

“They were a team that was low on confidence and had lost their mojo but the signs are promising. He's spoken very well, has been open and honest with the fans and I think he's impressed the players already. It all looks fairly promising."

“Out of all the teams currently placed in the bottom half, Coventry City is the side I can see going on a decent run and propelling themselves up the table. Frank's making changes every game so he can assess his squad and, already, he has a top-eight squad on paper. The foundations are already in place with January just around the corner," the pundit continued.

“The play-offs would be a longshot for Coventry City. You worry for them defensively There's already a 10-point gap to make up on Middlesbrough, who I would be shocked to see finish outside of the top six. There's not a lot of wriggle room. The first port of call is to start winning games on a consistent basis and take each game as it comes."

He concluded : “It would be remarkable if they somehow got in the top six but I wouldn't rule them out just yet, even if it would take a remarkable effort.”

Coventry City can push on under Frank Lampard

After a positive beginning to his career with the Sky Blues, Lampard has proven that he is able to galvanise a squad which was previously down on its luck, and they are now looking to focus on moving up the table instead of looking over their shoulders.

Furthermore, City have been without one of their talismanic figures in the form of USMNT international, Haji Wright, who is likely to return in the New Year, which will provide yet another welcome boost as the club look to build a positive wave of momentum.

Ephron Mason-Clark has also been in a rich vein of form since Lampard's arrival, having put in a man-of-the-match performance against Hull City last weekend on top of a run which has seen him accumulate three goals and one assist in that timeframe.

Lampard will also have the opportunity to make changes where he sees fit in just over a weeks' time when the January transfer window opens, with it already being reported that Coventry are one of several second tier outfits monitoring Aston Villa's Louie Barry, who has netted 14 times in just 20 appearances on loan at Stockport County in League One.

As Goodman alluded to, City have a lot of ground to make up on sides such as Middlesbrough, who have been in strong form of late and occupy sixth spot.

But, Coventry have been in this position before, having got to the play-off final under Robins two seasons ago after an inconsistent start, proving that anything is possible in the Championship.