Bradford City have suffered a "huge blow" to their season, according to Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman, with striker Andy Cook out for the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury.

The striker suffered the injury on New Year's Day in his side's drew 2-2 away to Barrow AFC, one of his former clubs.

Cook has scored 12 goals in League Two so far in 2024/25, and he has helped put his team into contention for a play-off finish come the end of the season, with the Bantams currently 8th in the table.

However, Bradford will now have to plan for the second half of the year without him, and Graham Alexander will have to hope for goals from elsewhere on the pitch.

Goodman makes Bradford, Cook claim

The 34-year-old has been extremely impressive for City since joining the club in the summer of 2021, and he has been a real threat in front of goal every season since.

His last two campaigns have been particularly impressive, and he found the back of the net 28 times to help Bradford to the play-offs in 2022/23, but his side could not progress through to Wembley.

The final few months of this season will be a lot more difficult for Alexander and his team, but Sky Sports pundit Goodman believes that the Yorkshire outfit will bounce back.

"Andy Cook's injury is a huge blow, as it looks like a serious one," he told Plejmo.com. "It's a hammer blow because he'd scored 12 goals in 22 games, 17 last season and 28 the year before. Every team in League Two would miss a player with those numbers.

"The word talisman is often and easily used in football, but it's certainly fitting for Andy Cook, he's become exactly that.

"For Bradford City, the good news is that they've scored five goals since he went off the pitch early on against Barrow. You've got to look at the positives and admire the impressive fact that they've scored goals without him and hope it gives them belief that will continue during the second half of the season."

Goodman continued: "The midfielders are scoring goals though and it's all about everyone chipping in and finding a way to win games.

"Upcoming games against Carlisle United and Morecambe are winnable but in between them is a big one against Walsall. There will be opportunities for City to pick up some points."

Andy Cook's Bradford City 2024/25 Stats (As Per FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 22 (22) Minutes Played 1853 Goals (Assists) 12 (0) xG 7.22 Shots (On Target) 63 (28) Dribbles Completed 9 Pass Accuracy 56.7% Touches (In Opposition Box) 640 (111) Recoveries 27 *Stats correct as of 08/01/2025

Bradford may need an experienced replacement for Cook

At 34, it will take time for Cook to fully recover from this injury, and therefore Bradford need to bring in a long-term replacement for him.

The striker's influence on the team cannot be denied, and his experience up front will be greatly missed, as will his leadership skills. The Bantams do have Calum Kavanagh, who will fill the void for now, but he has struggled in front of goal so far this season.

The 23-year-old has found the back of the net just once in 19 appearances in 2024/25, and he will need to up his game quickly to ensure that the loss of Cook is not felt too greatly.

Michael Mellon has joined Bradford on loan from Burnley to help in their fight to win promotion to League One, but more experience may be needed to help them in that battle.