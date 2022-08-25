Domino effect outlined as Preston, Watford & Burnley wait on Aston Villa transfer developments

Watford and Preston North End will have to wait until Aston Villa bring in a replacement for Cameron Archer before learning if their loan pursuits of the England U21 international will be successful.

Archer is one of the most sought after transfer targets in the EFL this summer, given his form whilst on loan at Deepdale with Preston last season.

The 20-year-old netted seven times in only 20 appearances for Ryan Lowe at Preston in 2021/22, before going on to impress at England U21 level over the summer.

A report from Lancashire Live earlier this week suggested that Archer would not be returning to Preston on loan, whilst it’s been reported elsewhere that Watford hold an interest in the striker given their attack could be picked apart further in the remainder of the transfer window.

Alan Nixon has reiterated that a decision on whether Aston Villa let Archer leave will depend on Steven Gerrard bringing in a striker. He goes on to state there could be a “queue round the block” for Archer’s signature, suggesting the depth of interest in the player is beyond Preston and Watford.

Earlier this summer, a report from the Daily Mail touted West Brom and Sunderland as other clubs keen. More recently, it’s been said Archer is a top target for Burnley.

Archer, who signed a new long-term deal at Villa Park this month, has made two cameo appearances for Villa this season.

The Verdict

When it comes to Archer, it feels like a saga to watch in the remainder of the transfer window.

It’s very much a case of watching and waiting to see what Aston Villa can get done in the remaining days of the transfer window. If Gerrard lands a striker, it will cause an almighty scramble for Archer.

Whether Preston’s interest is completely dead remains to be seen, whilst Watford have also been linked for a long time now and Burnley’s hopes for a deal is a little bit fresher.

You’d suspect that, if the player becomes available, even more will emerge with interest.

Thoughts? Let us know!