Dominic Solanke shares his verdict following Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke went level with Ben Brereton Diaz in bagging his 16th league goal of the season in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw with Fulham on Friday evening.

Solanke’s strike was a very memorable one just seconds after the second half had began, Philip Billing clipped a sumptuous ball in behind the Fulham backline for the former England international to run through and fire past Marek Rodak.

Just one point separates the two teams at the top of the Championship and Solanke took to Twitter to reflect on the trip to Craven Cottage.

He said: “Tough game but another point gained. Time to kick on now thanks for the support again tonight.”

The Cherries’ eight point cushion inside the automatic promotion places could be cut to as little as five over the weekend if Queens Park Rangers taste victory on Sunday. Solanke has already beaten his tally of 15 goals last season and will have his sights set on 30 having reached 16 in less than half a campaign.

Bournemouth host Blackburn Rovers next time out before difficult trips to Middlesbrough and QPR conclude their 2021. Having drawn their last three consecutive games Scott Parker’s men will need to start winning games to keep up with Fulham at the top of the table.

Solanke has silenced a lot of his doubters in the last couple of seasons at the Vitality Stadium. Going close to matching or even breaking Ivan Toney’s record of 31 Championship goals this term would certainly send a statement out to his former critics.

It is not just his goalscoring ability though, the 24-year-old links up so well with the likes of Philip Billing and Ryan Christie and has become a more well-rounded striker having stepped down to the second tier. Time will tell, just how ready Solanke is for a return to the Premier League but if his performances this season are anything to go by he will get a second crack at the big time next season.