Dominic Solanke sends four-word message to Bournemouth fans after Reading victory

Bournemouth are flying under Scott Parker at the moment and have built a nine-point cushion between themselves and third place in the Championship.

The Cherries performed well below expectations to finish sixth in the second tier last season and with Arnaut Danjuma leaving for Villarreal this summer it is a surprise to see them being just as dominant.

Dominic Solanke scored 15 league goals last term and looks set to comfortably beat that tally with 11 finishes already just under a third of the way through the campaign, the latest of those coming in Saturday’s 2-0 win away at Reading.

The former England international took to Instagram to issue a statement of intent following the win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

He wrote: “Can’t stop, won’t stop.”

Solanke has taken his time to adapt to senior football after an extremely precocious youth career. Now 24, he has found his feet in the second tier and looks every bit a striker who will embark on an illustrious spell in the Premier League from next season onwards.

Scott Parker saw Fulham into the Premier League via the play-offs in 2019/20 somewhat unconvincingly so he arrived at Dean Court this summer still with a lot to prove as a manager. The start he and the Cherries have made has been exceptional and they maintain the only unbeaten record left in the Football League.

The Verdict

Solanke has stepped up and into the void vacated by Danjuma, there has been a lot of talk about Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ben Brereton Diaz and Viktor Gyokeres at the top of the scoring charts, that has suited Solanke going under the radar in playing a huge role in the title charge on the South Coast.

The solid platform that has been provided by the flourishing partnership of Gary Cahill and Lloyd Kelly at the heart of defence gives so much greater freedom to the likes of Solanke and Ryan Christie in advanced areas.

You cannot overstate just how well they are performing and after the loss of David Brooks compounding the creative void in the squad left behind by Danjuma, the Cherries deserve so much credit.

