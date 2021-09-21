Dominic Iorfa shares exciting revelation on current situation at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa says the current atmosphere at the club is as good as he has ever seen it.

Following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, Wednesday’s promotion hopes have suffered a blow recently, with the Owls picking up just one point from their last three league games, leaving them twelfth in the current League One table.

That comes after a summer overhaul in which 15 new players joined the first-team squad, and 14 more leave for pastures new.

But despite all that turn over, it seems Iorfa – who has played under four different permanent managers, including current boss Darren Moore, since joining Wednesday in January 2019 – feels the mood in the Owls’ camp has never been better.

Can you get 24/24 on this Sheffield Wednesday striker quiz?

1 of 24 Jimmy Trotter made how many appearances for Sheffield Wednesday? 159 162 154 177

Speaking about the atmosphere behind the scenes at the club, Iorfa was quoted by The Sheffield Star as saying: “Since I’ve been at the club, this is the best atmosphere we’ve had. Everyone gets involved, we’re all getting on really well, even the new players have settled in straight away, no problem.

“I think it’s helped that there’s been that big influx because they’re all experiencing the new things together if you know what I mean.

“The atmosphere is really good every day. It’s a nice environment to come into. Every time we come in there’s people playing table tennis, relaxing, enjoying the space. It’s a really good place to be, it’s a really good time to be here and it’s a good environment.”

Next up for Wednesday and Iorfa as they look to get their campaign back on track, is a trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

The Verdict

This revelation from Iorfa is one that should certainly feel rather exciting for fans of the Owls.

After the disappointment of last season, and indeed that recent poor run, Wednesday need a side that can work together to get things moving back in the right direction again.

Judging by what Iorfa has said here, that is something that they do have, and when you combine that with the ability this squad clearly possesses, it would not be a surprise to see them back to winning ways anytime soon.

Indeed, that relegation from the Championship did feel like it gave Wednesday something of a chance to reset this season, and it appears as though that is an opportunity they look like they are going to take.