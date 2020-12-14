Dominic Iorfa sends message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after setback

Sheffield Wednesday were hit with the devastating news of defender Dominic Iorfa’s season-ending injury in their South Yorkshire derby with Barnsley at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Iorfa has started 12 of the Owls’ 20 games in all competitions this season, but isn’t likely to play again this term after rupturing his achilles tendon in the closing stages of Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to the Tykes.

It’s another major blow for Tony Pulis, whose endured a tricky start to life at Hillsborough, having already lost goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, Aden Flint and Julian Borner to injury, whilst on-loan Derby striker Jack Marriott was injured prior to his arrival at Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the former Stoke City boss has managed to collect just three points from his opening seven matches in charge since replacing Garry Monk in the dugout last month – which has seen the Yorkshire outfit slip to the foot of the Championship table.

Following his injury on Saturday, Iorfa sent a message to Owls supporters on Twitter. He said: “The road to recovery starts now, these things are part of the game. Thank you for all the messages and support, really appreciate them all.”

The Verdict

It must feel like one thing after another right now for Pulis.

If results aren’t going bad enough, his players are quite literally dropping like flies – with Iorfa the latest in a long line of absentees.

On a more positive note for the Wednesday boss, with the January transfer window re-opening in the coming weeks, he should be given an opportunity to sign a replacement for Iorfa, and then address any areas that need strengthening, in a month that could go a long way to defining whether the Owls will be playing in the Championship or League One next season.