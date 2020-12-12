Latest News
Dominic Iorfa opens up on his Sheffield Wednesday future with January window on the horizon
Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has said that he is focused on his current club despite the possibility of speculation over his future during the January transfer window.
Iorfa was lined with a move to Watford over the summer, but ultimately remained at Hillsborough, where having won the club’s Player of the Year award last season, he has again started strongly.
With the January transfer set to reopen in a matter of weeks, there is a chance that rumours of interest in the defender could emerge again next month, but it seems that is not something Iorfa himself will be paying any attention to.
Speaking about those links over the summer, and his prospects for January and beyond, Iorfa told th Sheffield Star: “Nothing was really spoken about… I obviously see what was in the press and stuff like that, but for me my focus is always what I’m doing right now.
“I’m here, and my focus is on doing my best for the club. I don’t really pay attention to that, but nothing was said to me.