Dominic Iorfa opens up on his Sheffield Wednesday future with January window on the horizon

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has said that he is focused on his current club despite the possibility of speculation over his future during the January transfer window.

Iorfa was lined with a move to Watford over the summer, but ultimately remained at Hillsborough, where having won the club’s Player of the Year award last season, he has again started strongly.

With the January transfer set to reopen in a matter of weeks, there is a chance that rumours of interest in the defender could emerge again next month, but it seems that is not something Iorfa himself will be paying any attention to.

Speaking about those links over the summer, and his prospects for January and beyond, Iorfa told th Sheffield Star: “Nothing was really spoken about… I obviously see what was in the press and stuff like that, but for me my focus is always what I’m doing right now.

“I’m here, and my focus is on doing my best for the club. I don’t really pay attention to that, but nothing was said to me.

“I just saw what was said in the media, but nothing really entered my thoughts – I was just focused on doing the best I can here.”

It is thought that there are still around 18 months remaining on Iorfa’s contract at Hillsborough, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Since joining Wednesday from Wolves in the 2019 January transfer window, Iorfa has made 68 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring on five occasions.

The Verdict

This will surely be a big relief for anyone associated with Sheffield Wednesday.

Iorfa has been one of the club’s standout performers for the past season and a bit, so it would be a massive blow for them to lose him, given their current predicament in the Championship table.

As a result, his comments here – which do seem to suggest he will at least not be pushing for a move – are a boost for the club, although you still wouldn’t be surprised if their resolve was tested over Iorfa in the coming weeks.