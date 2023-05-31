Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has admitted that he is set to hold discussions with the club regarding his future in the coming days.

Iorfa's current contract at Hillsborough expires at the end of June, and thus he will become a free-agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign if fresh terms cannot be agreed with the Owls.

Signed by Wednesday in 2019, the centre-back has managed to clock up 135 appearances during his time at the club.

Iorfa's latest outing came during the Owls' League One play-off final showdown with Barnsley earlier this week.

The defender helped his side claim a clean-sheet in this particular fixture as Wednesday sealed a return to the Championship by netting a late winner at Hillsborough.

Josh Windass' headed effort in the closing stages of extra-time secured promotion for the Owls.

Over the course of the 2022/23 season, Iorfa was utilised by Wednesday manager Darren Moore on 45 occasions in all competitions.

What has Dominic Iorfa said about his current situation at Sheffield Wednesday?

Following his side's promotion-clinching victory over Barnsley, Iorfa opted to address his current situation.

Speaking to The Star, Iorfa said: "It’s just been a case of focusing on this game [against Barnsley].

"Now that it’s done we can sit down in the next few days and see what happens.

"Obviously once we got into the play-offs the focus shifted to just being on this game - my thought process hasn’t even been on my contract situation, it was just about getting this club promoted.

"Thankfully we’ve done it.

"I’ve been here for years, it’s my fifth season, so I’m settled here, I’ve had a great time and it’s a good time to be at the club as well.

"We’ve got momentum, everyone is on a high, and like I say, I’ve been here a long time and I’m settled here, but we’ll see what happens."

Should Wednesday be looking to retain Dominic Iorfa's services?

When you consider that Iorfa possesses a reasonable amount of Championship experience, it would not be at all surprising if Moore tries to convince the defender to stay at Hillsborough by offering him a new deal.

During his career to date, the defender has made 170 second tier appearances, and thus knows what it takes to compete at this level.

Having recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.70 in League One last season, Iorfa will be keen to test himself again at a higher level.