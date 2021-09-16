Dominic Iorfa issues Sheffield Wednesday rallying call ahead of Shrewsbury Town clash

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has stressed the importance of the club returning to winning ways when they face Shrewsbury Town this weekend, particularly with the game being played at Hillsborough.

Following relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, the Owls had made a strong start to the League One campaign, picking up ten points from their opening four league games.

However, back to back defeats away at Morecambe and Plymouth in their last two games have seen Wednesday drop to 12th in the third-tier standings.

As a result, it seems Iorfa is now determined that he and his teammates put things right on Saturday, particularly given they will be back playing in front of a home crowd.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference about the need to collect all three points against Shrewsbury, Iorfa was quoted by Wednesday’s official Twitter account as saying: “It’s important to get back to winning ways, we have to make sure we win our home games and everyone is looking forward to Saturday. We are completely focused on this weekend’s game and three points.”

For their part, Shrewsbury go into the game 21st in the League One standings, with just four points from their seven league games so far this season.

The Verdict

It does seem rather hard to argue with Iorfa’s assessment here.

Given the expectation there is around Wednesday this season following a strong summer transfer window, the pressure could start to build on the Owls if they suffer a third straight defeat here.

Indeed, the backing of the home crowd ought to help give them a lift this weekend, and that is something it is crucial they, as with any other team this season in particular, take advantage of.

Add in Shrewsbury’s poor record at the start of this season, which does seem to make Wednesday favourites here, and you feel three points on home soil come Saturday is a must for Iorfa and co.