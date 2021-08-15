Dominic Iorfa delivers positive message after Sheffield Wednesday’s victory over Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday returned to Hillsborough with no restrictions on attendances for the first time in 18 months yesterday.

The Owls, who were involved in a goalless opening affair against Charlton Athletic, scored two goals in the last 20 minutes to defeat Doncaster Rovers in front of 25,000 fans.

Barry Bannan opened the scoring in spectacular fashion in the 72nd minute, curling an effort beyond the outstretched Pontus Dahlberg from 25 yards out.

Bannan’s midfield counterpart, Dennis Adeniran, made it 2-0 just three minutes later, tapping home from close range after Dahlberg was unable to palm Jaden Brown’s cross away from danger.

Collecting a second clean sheet in succession, Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa took to Instagram to share his joy from the day and congratulate Adeniran for his first goal for the club: “Good win and a clean sheet onto the next one ✅ @dennisadeniran with his first goal for the club. 🙌🏾”

Sheffield Wednesday are now sat sixth in the League One table, and will be looking to build on this strong showing moving forwards in this year’s campaign.

The Owls take on Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Darren Moore’s side.

The Verdict

To get promoted out of League One, a solid defence is needed, and the early signs suggest that The Owls are building towards just that.

Iorfa and Co. have started the season with two clean sheets against a Charlton side, who most would presume will be challenging come the end of May, and a Doncaster Rovers side, who will have ambitions of making the play-offs, after last season’s fall from grace.

13 faces have walked through the doors at Hillsborough, but it seems that Darren Moore’s side are not struggling to adjust with the volume of changes.

It is a vitally important season for The Owls, but they will have taken a lot of confidence from their start to the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Owls transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Which Premier League club did Dennis Adeniran arrive from this summer? West Ham Aston Villa Everton Arsenal