Dominic Ball update emerges ahead of Ipswich Town’s clash with Forest Green Rovers

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Dominic Ball will not be fit enough to feature for the club in their meeting with Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Ball suffered an ankle injury during pre-season training and was a notable absentee from the Blues’ squad for last weekend’s meeting with Bolton Wanderers.

In the absence of the 27-year-old, Ipswich were forced to settle for a point at Portman Road.

Aaron Morley gave Bolton the lead in this particular fixture before Lee Evans levelled proceedings in the 38th minute.

Despite creating a number of chances in the second-half of this fixture, Ipswich were unable to seal victory in front of their supporters.

Having opted to utilise Evans and Sam Morsy in the heart of midfield in this aforementioned game, Edwards may decide to turn to these two players for inspiration again this weekend.

Set to face a Forest Green side who marked the start of their campaign with a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers, Ipswich will need to be at their best in order to secure a positive result at The Bolt New Lawn.

Ahead of this game, McKenna has shared an update on Ball.

As cited by the club’s official Twitter account, McKenna said: “I think he [Ball] is going to fall just short.

“Saturday is going to come too quickly, but he’ll hopefully be involved in the fixtures next week.”

The Verdict

Whereas McKenna will be disappointed that Ball will not be ready to make his return on Saturday, he could potentially be in line to feature for Ipswich in their League Cup clash with Colchester United on Tuesday.

Signed on a free transfer this summer following his departure from Queens Park Rangers, Ball will be determined to make an immediate impact for his new side when he is fit enough to feature.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.64 in the Championship last season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the midfielder ends up thriving in a lower division.

By producing some eye-catching performances in the coming months, Ball could play a key role for Ipswich as they aim to launch a push for promotion.

