Dominic Ball shares message with QPR supporters ahead of his summer departure

Dominic Ball has taken to Instagram to share a message with Queens Park Rangers’ fans after making his final appearance for the club in last weekend’s meeting with Swansea City.

The midfielder is set to become a free-agent when his contract expires in June as the R’s have opted against offering him fresh terms.

After featuring regularly for QPR during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign, Ball fell out of favour at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Limited to just three league appearances since the turn of the year, the midfielder will now be hoping to secure a move to a new club in the not-too-distant future.

QPR ended the season on a positive note on Saturday as they secured a 1-0 victory over Swansea thanks to a strike from Andre Gray.

Currently on the lookout for a new manager after deciding not to renew Mark Warburton’s contract, it will be intriguing to see who the R’s opt to hand over the reins to this summer.

Ahead of his departure from the club, Ball has decided to share a message with QPR’s fans on Instagram.

The midfielder posted: “Want to say a massive thank you to everyone at QPR for the last 3 years!

“I believe Saturday’s game was my 100th appearance for the club and I’ve enjoyed every single one!

“The support you’ve shown me has been amazing and I’ve loved pulling on the QPR Shirt!

“I’ve made some great friends at the club and built relationships with some really great people around the club!

“I want to wish the club and everyone involved all the very best in the future!

“QPR will always be a special place for me but now it is time for a new challenge!

“Thank you.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Ball fell down the pecking order at QPR in the second half of the previous campaign, he will be keen to secure a move to a team who will be able to provide him with the opportunity to play regular first-team football next season.

Given that Ball has played 102 games in the Championship during his career, he may still feel as if he has a point to prove at this level.

As for QPR, they will need to bolster their options in the heart of midfield this summer following the exits of Ball and Jeff Hendrick who is set to return to Newcastle United later this month when his loan deal reaches a conclusion.

By nailing their transfer recruitment over the coming months, the R’s may be able to reach new heights in the second-tier next season under the guidance of a new manager.