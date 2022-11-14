Dominic Ball sends Ipswich Town message after significant setback confirmed

Ipswich Town’s Dominic Ball has vowed to ‘come back stronger’ after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The midfielder has featured in eight league games so far to help the Tractor Boys to second in the table, but his involvement in the campaign is over after it was revealed he suffered a ruptured meniscus in the 4-4 draw with Charlton.

Despite playing the FA Cup game against Bracknell days later, the full extent of the injury has now been confirmed. So, it’s obviously a major blow for Ball and he took to Twitter to send a message to the support after the setback.

“After having a scan I am absolutely gutted to announce that I have ruptured my meniscus. I will receive surgery and face a lengthy time away from the pitch.

“It is not something I have faced before but a challenge I know I will overcome and come back stronger. I’m gutted that it’s unlikely I will play against this season but I will do my absolute best to get back out there to help the team. Thank you everyone for the support and kind messages.”

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say it’s a real blow for Ball as he had managed to play more in recent weeks and his absence will be felt by Kieran McKenna.

But, these things happen in the game and as Ball says with his update here, it’s just about bouncing back and doing everything right in terms of recovery.

In the meantime, McKenna will feel he has enough to cope but it could impact the plans the club had going into the January transfer window.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.